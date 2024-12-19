Key Bifold Doors Market Trend 2024-2033: Innovative Bifold Door Designs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bifold Doors Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

In recent years, the bifold doors market has experienced significant growth. From $10.67 billion in 2023, the market is projected to rise to $11.32 billion in 2024, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. Key factors accelerating growth during this period include expansion in the construction industry, demand for green buildings, and enhancement in consumer preference for modernized interior designs.

What's the Forecast for the Bifold Doors Market Size?

Expectations indicate promising growth for the bifold doors market in the coming years. It is anticipated to reach $14.55 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. Increased investments in home remodeling and renovation activities, burgeoning popularity of multifamily dwellings, the rapidly expanding residential sector, and surging infrastructure investments are seen to be contributing to the growth during the forecast period. Renowned trends expected to shape the forecast period include energy-efficient bifold door systems, technological advancements, product innovations, and strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

What's driving this growth in the Bifold Doors Market?

Rapid growth in the construction industry is expected to fuel the bifold doors market. The construction industry plays a significant role in shaping trade-related operations involving infrastructure development, repair, renovation, and maintenance. A boost in construction activities is due to swift industrialization and urbanization, which in turn increases the demand for bifold doors. These doors offer a reliable solution for home renovation and provide enhanced safety for both residential and non-residential structures such as schools, universities, offices, and government buildings.

Which are the Major Players operating in the Bifold Doors Market?

Acknowledged companies in the bifold doors market include Andersen Corporation, Pella Corporation, JELD-WEN Inc., Ply Gem Industries Inc., Marvin Windows and Doors, Cascade Windows Inc., Nana Wall Systems Inc., VEKA AG, Origin Frames Ltd, AG Millworks, YSR Security System Pvt. Ltd, Hexa Wood Pvt. Ltd, Perfect Glazing Pvt. Limited, Guangzhou Xiya Building Material Co. Ltd, Foshan Fuxuan Window & Door Co. Ltd., and many more.

Any Recent Trends in the Bifold Doors Market?

Product innovation is an emerging method gaining considerable traction in the bifold doors market. Major companies in the sector are focusing on developing innovative products to fortify their market position. A pertinent example is Sheerline, a UK-based manufacturer of aluminum windows, doors, bi-folds, and roof lanterns, which launched the Prestige bi-folds in September 2021.

How is the Bifold Doors Market Segmented?

The bifold doors market, as detailed in this report, is classified into the following segments:

1 By Type: French Doors, Sliding Pocket Doors

2 By Material: Wood, Metal, Glass, Vinyl, Fiberglass, Other Materials

3 By Application: Interior Doors, Exterior Doors

4 By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential

What is the Geographic Reach of the Bifold Doors Market?

In 2022, Asia-Pacific held the largest pie of the bifold doors market. This report covers the entirety of the market data in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

