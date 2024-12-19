Tampa General Hospital Continues Investment In Behavioral Health Through A Partnership To Expand Access To Mental Health Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tampa General Hospital

(TGH) partnered with Scottsdale, Arizona-based evolvedMD , a nationally recognized company that integrates Psychiatric Collaborative Care Management (CoCM) in primary care settings, to expand access to behavioral health services for patients. Tampa General will embed evolvedMD behavioral health providers (licensed social workers and counselors) within select Tampa General Medical Group (TGMG) primary care locations. This primary care-focused, collaborative approach has demonstrated better overall health outcomes and reduced burnout for providers. This collaboration with Tampa General is the first partnership for evolvedMD and an academic health system in Florida.

"There are so many conversations about the need for mental health care, and we believe that it is imperative to use our resources as an academic health system to bring a solution directly to our patients," said Dr. Karna Patel, vice president, Tampa General Hospital and president, Tampa General Medical Group. "Primary care is at the heart of patient health and wellness. By focusing our efforts in this setting, we are improving the overall care our patients receive, giving our providers the tools they need to address their patients' health holistically."

Licensed behavioral health managers will provide behavioral health services within a TGMG primary care office in consultation with a psychiatrist. Typically, a primary care physician will refer a patient to a therapist or counselor. The care team will be able to identify more complex patients that require a higher level of care and provide referrals and information to facilitate those care journeys. A care navigator can coordinate resources and treatment plan logistics for followup care. Behavioral health services are defined by the American Medical Association

as the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of mental health and substance use disorders, life stressors and crises, and stress-related physical symptoms under the supervision of a primary care provider.

"The Florida Hospital Association ranked our state as #1 in the U.S. for Adult Prevalence of Mental Illness, making the need for high-quality, accessible mental health care one of the most urgent unmet needs in today's treatment landscape," said Elan Melamed, vice president, Ambulatory Care Transitions, Tampa General Hospital.

"Our approach addresses a significant treatment gap in our region by providing critical behavioral health services, facilitating access to psychiatrists, psychologists and other services for those who need more advanced care."

Tampa General Medical Group began rolling out its expanded behavioral health program to select offices in October 2024, beginning in the TGMG primary care office at the TGH Diagnostic Center in St. Petersburg. Planned to cover Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties, future locations include TGMG Carrollwood in Tampa, and TGMG Healthpark in the East Tampa area in 2024 and the establishment of additional locations in 2025, including planned integration at primary care practices in St. Petersburg, Carrollwood and Tampa General's Family Care Healthpark in East Tampa by the end of the year.

"As a national leader in behavioral health integration, evolvedMD is excited to partner with an innovative and forward-thinking organization like Tampa General Hospital that understands that the trusted space of a primary care office is a prime opportunity to work with patients on their behavioral health journey," said Erik Osland, CEO of evolvedMD. "This collaboration is a huge win for the many patients of Tampa General, bringing the reality of holistic wellness closer to home."

Interested patients should speak with their Tampa General Medical Group primary care provider to arrange services. In-person and virtual visits with a therapist or counselor are available and are covered by most insurances.

