Jordanian Field Hospital Team Arrives In Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Following Royal directives, the Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus team on Wednesday arrived in Nablus to embark on their humanitarian and medical mission in support of the Palestinian people.

The medical team, accompanied by eight trucks carrying essential medical supplies, is prepared to bolster the hospital's operational capacity.

Upon arrival, the team, comprising a wide range of medical specialists, immediately began preparations to ensure the efficient delivery of humanitarian aid and medical services, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The previous Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus team, which recently concluded its mission, treated 25,869 patients, conducted 265 major and minor surgeries and performed 24,677 medical procedures before returning home on Thursday.

The Kingdom had previously established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank, and also established two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the north of the strip, which was established in 2009, following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.