Decision On Tiktok Can Be Cancel In USA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Supreme Court has announced that it will consider whether the law related to the sale of assets of the TikTok social network or its potential ban in the United States violates the First Amendment. The court was informed that TikTok's arguments will be heard on January 10, but the decision to enforce the last day (January 19) for the sale of assets of the social will remain in effect, Azernews reports.

It is worth noting that TikTok has appealed to the Supreme Court, requesting the reversal of a Court of Appeal decision which upheld that the ban on the use of the social network is grounded in national security concerns. The U.S. Congress passed the law in April with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Supporters of the bill argue that TikTok poses a serious threat to national security, claiming that the Chinese government could use the app to spy on American citizens and spread propaganda.

While former President Trump attempted to ban TikTok during his first term, he later promised to preserve the social network during his re-election campaign. The legal battle over TikTok's future in the U.S. continues to raise questions about the intersection of national security, technology, and free speech.

The debate over TikTok in the U.S. isn't just about national security-it's also a discussion about data privacy, the reach of foreign influence, and the power of tech giants. As the social network continues to gain millions of American users, concerns over the potential misuse of personal data and the app's algorithmic influence on public opinion have intensified. The Supreme Court's decision could have significant ramifications, not only for TikTok but for how the U.S. regulates foreign-based tech companies moving forward.