Decision On Tiktok Can Be Cancel In USA

12/19/2024 3:09:47 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The U.S. Supreme Court has announced that it will consider
whether the law related to the sale of assets of the TikTok social
network or its potential ban in the United States violates the
First Amendment. The court was informed that TikTok's arguments
will be heard on January 10, but the decision to enforce the last
day (January 19) for the sale of assets of the social Network will
remain in effect, Azernews reports.
It is worth noting that TikTok has appealed to the Supreme
Court, requesting the reversal of a Court of Appeal decision which
upheld that the ban on the use of the social network is grounded in
national security concerns. The U.S. Congress passed the law in
April with overwhelming bipartisan support.
Supporters of the bill argue that TikTok poses a serious threat
to national security, claiming that the Chinese government could
use the app to spy on American citizens and spread propaganda.
While former President Trump attempted to ban TikTok during his
first term, he later promised to preserve the social network during
his re-election campaign. The legal battle over TikTok's future in
the U.S. continues to raise questions about the intersection of
national security, technology, and free speech.
The debate over TikTok in the U.S. isn't just about national
security-it's also a discussion about data privacy, the reach of
foreign influence, and the power of tech giants. As the social
network continues to gain millions of American users, concerns over
the potential misuse of personal data and the app's algorithmic
influence on public opinion have intensified. The Supreme Court's
decision could have significant ramifications, not only for TikTok
but for how the U.S. regulates foreign-based tech companies moving
forward.
