Azerbaijan Participates In 11Th D8 Economic Cooperation Organization Summit
Akbar Novruz
The 11th summit of the D8 Economic Cooperation Organization has
commenced in Cairo, with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov
representing the country at the event.
According to Azernews , citing the Al-Ahram
portal, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extended a warm
welcome to the heads of state, government leaders, and delegation
representatives attending the summit.
The D8 group, founded in 1997, aims to strengthen economic
collaboration among its members. The organization currently
includes Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Egypt,
Nigeria, and Turkiye.
Egypt has assumed the D8 chairmanship and will hold this role
until the end of 2025.
