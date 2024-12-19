عربي


Azerbaijan Participates In 11Th D8 Economic Cooperation Organization Summit


12/19/2024 3:09:43 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 11th summit of the D8 Economic Cooperation Organization has commenced in Cairo, with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov representing the country at the event.

According to Azernews , citing the Al-Ahram portal, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extended a warm welcome to the heads of state, government leaders, and delegation representatives attending the summit.

The D8 group, founded in 1997, aims to strengthen economic collaboration among its members. The organization currently includes Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, and Turkiye.

Egypt has assumed the D8 chairmanship and will hold this role until the end of 2025.

