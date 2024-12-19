Zelensky At European Council Meeting:“Our Priority Is Air Defense”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine requires 19 more air defense systems to protect its infrastructure, particularly nuclear power plants, from Russian missile attacks.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during the European Council meeting in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

"Our priority is air defense – fulfilling agreements with partners, including the United States, to provide Ukraine with the systems we need. We require 19 more systems to protect energy infrastructure, especially nuclear plants, from Russian missiles," Zelensky emphasized.

According to the President, these systems, which are already stored at partner bases, have the potential to save lives.

EU

"I urge you to keep supporting us and help engage the White House to strengthen their commitment to improving Ukraine's air defense. Thank you to everyone helping restore Ukraine's energy and resilience. This, along with air defense, is the best response to Russia's massive missile attacks," Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky previously stated that Ukraine needs 10–12 more Patriot systems to ensure the safety of the country and render Putin's war meaningless.