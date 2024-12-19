Oil Shows Relative Stability Amid Uncertainty: Approaches Two-Year Highs

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Quasar Elizundia, Expert Research Strategist at Pepperston.

"Oil prices have shown relative stability in a global economic environment marked by the strength of the US dollar, which is approaching two-year highs following the recent meeting of the Reserve. This apparent calm in the oil market contrasts with mixed signals stemming from monetary policy and and demand data.

The Fed's stance, with its chairman Jerome Powell signaling a slowing pace of rate cuts for 2025, has introduced a degree of market caution. This hawkish perspective raises concerns about its impact on economic development, a factor that traditionally exerts downward pressure on crude prices.

As we know, slower global economic growth implies lower energy demand. This signal from the Fed has overshadowed the recent decline in crude inventories in the United States, a data point that would normally push prices upward. The paradox also lies in the fact that, despite OPEC+ efforts to curb production and support prices, the shadow of subdued future economic growth looms over the market.

Weekly data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveals a nuanced picture. There were declines in crude and distillate inventories, which under normal circumstances should have put upward pressure on prices. However, this effect was offset by an increase in crude imports, which reached 6.6 million barrels per day.

This increase highlights the continued reliance of the US on external energy sources, a dynamic that benefits exporting economies like Mexico and Colombia these Latin American economies, higher oil revenues represent a crucial opportunity. These additional revenues can strengthen public finances, provide greater stability to their currencies, and ultimately foster economic growth.

In conclusion, the oil market finds itself at a crossroads. The current "stability" in prices is explained by a complex balance of forces. The strengthening dollar, uncertainties surrounding global demand, and the ongoing supply constraints imposed by OPEC+ continue to influence investors.

The Fed's stance adds an additional layer of uncertainty. In this context, attention is focused on the evolution of macroeconomic data and future OPEC+ decisions, which will determine the market's direction in the coming months. The apparent calm in the oil market hides a complex interplay of macroeconomic factors that could trigger sharp movements at any moment."

