Phu Quoc Welcomes The World's Most Prestigious Resort Brands Media Outreach Newswire APAC

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM – 19 December 2024 - Phu Quoc is rapidly solidifying its position as a new luxury resort paradise in the world, with the arrival of renowned hospitality brands, including Rixos, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Luxury Collection in the near future.

This December represents a pivotal moment for Phu Quoc and Vietnam, with two events being hailed as 'historic milestones' for the country's high-end resort sector.





Sun Group broke ground on the Aspira Tower project in Hon Thom island.



On December 5, Sun Group signed an agreement with Accor & Ennismore to bring the world-renowned Rixos brand to Hon Thom, Phu Quoc. Once launched, Rixos Phu Quoc will become the first all-inclusive luxury resort in Southeast Asia.



It allows guests to enjoy a wide range of personalised services, amenities, entertainment and relaxation at the highest level. With a one-time package price, guests can fully explore the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in Phu Quoc, including visiting Sunset Town, riding the world's longest three-rope cable car and admiring world-class art performances.



On December 10, Sun Group officially broke ground on the Aspira Tower project, which has a total investment of US$512 million (VND13 trillion). The tower's base, featuring undulating architectural layers, will include multi-functional spaces, including a gaming centre with a separate entrance, outdoor dining areas, infinity pools and Jacuzzis.



Slated to debut in 2027, the tower will host a hotel under The Luxury Collection brand by Marriott International and the Sun Iconic Hub complex with top-tier amenities.



Praised by experts as an 'unprecedented design,' the structure is expected to become the 'second sail-shaped tower of the world,' attracting millions of visitors to Vietnam annually, much like the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE.



Beyond Rixos Phu Quoc and The Luxury Collection, the global elite also focus on the Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort, designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley on Hon Thom island. At the end of 2023, Sun Group signed with Marriott International for operation and management cooperation on this project.





World-class art performances and fireworks 365 day a year in the Sun Paradise Land in Phu Quoc.



The potential of a 'prominent hub in Asia'



Before the arrival of new luxury brands, Phu Quoc had already made its mark on the international tourism map with its iconic collection of resorts frequently honoured worldwide. These include the masterpiece JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, themed around an unprecedented university concept, and La Festa Phu Quoc, the first hotel in Hilton's Curio Collection in Southeast Asia, featuring balconies offering direct views of year-round firework displays.



Notably, the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in Phu Quoc has continuously been enriched with new experiences over the past two years, becoming the 'trump card' that has drawn the attention of global hospitality giants.



This year, Phu Quoc welcomed about 6 million visitors, including nearly 1 million international arrivals, surpassing 92 per cent of the annual plan and achieving a 70 per cent year-on-year increase.



The influx of top-tier hospitality brands is expected to boost direct flight routes to Phu Quoc. Rixos, a brand originating in Turkey and thriving in the Middle East, is expected to help Pearl Island welcome new routes from the UAE, Qatar or Oman - one of the busiest transit hubs. Meanwhile, brands like The Luxury Collection and Ritz Carlton Reserve will attract 'super luxury' individuals, business moguls and billionaires.



Mehmet Kin, Vice President of Crystal Bay Group, said: "Thailand with Phuket and Pattaya used to be very famous destinations, but in my opinion, Phu Quoc is much better because the infrastructure is ready, the facilities are new, the services are superior and especially, the people always smile. That is very important."



According to many leading global travel businesses, with the potential Phu Quoc currently holds, this island should be compared to world-class tourism icons like Hawaii or the Maldives.



"When infrastructure, including roads and tourist attractions, are fully developed, we will witness the emergence of the 'Hawaii of the East,'" added Hong Jung Min, CEO of Hanatour Vietnam.













