Two Palestinians, Including Elderly Woman, Shot Dead By Israeli Forces East Of Nablus

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) NABLUS / PNN /

Two Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed on Thursday afternoon, while two others, including an elderly man, were by Israeli forces' bullets during the ongoing raid on Balata refugee camp east of Nablus.

The of confirmed the killing of Halima Saleh Aw Lail, 80, who succumbed to her injuries from live bullets in the chest and leg.

In another statement, the Ministry confirmed the killing of another Palestinian.

An elderly man was also injured by Israeli occupation forces' bullets during the raid in Balata.

Palestinian Red Crescent sources said that an elderly man, 65, was injured by live bullets in the back, and was transferred to the hospital.

Additionally, a youth aged 21 was shot in the abdomin by the occupation forces.

Local sources said that special forces from the occupation army stormed the camp, followed by forces reinforced with a number of patrols and armored vehicles, and deployed in several neighborhoods.

The same sources added that violent confrontations erupted inside the camp neighborhoods, during which the occupation forces fired live bullets, gas and sound bombs, which led to the elderly man being injured by live bullets.

They indicated that those forces deployed the snipers on the roofs of some buildings around the camp.