Alto Adige Wines Announces A New UGA Classification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

86 specified geographical sites have been recognized by the Italian of as Additional Geographical Units (UGAs)

BOLZANO, Italy, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in Italy's northeastern corner, Alto Adige-one of the country's smallest yet most innovative wine-producing regions-is making an important step forward with a new addition to its overarching Alto Adige DOC designation. The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines has announced that, starting with the 2024 vintage, 86 well defined and meticulously documented vineyard areas have been granted special legal status as Additional Geographical Units (in italian "Unità Geografiche Aggiuntive" or UGA), further elevating the region's reputation for exceptional wine quality. This new classification enables Alto Adige growers and producers to achieve even greater levels of quality and distinction, while allowing consumers to savor the finest expressions of their favorite wines and trace their origins back to specific vineyards.

"Our goal is to capture the unique character of each vineyard in every bottle," said Martin Foradori , Vice President of the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines and owner of the J. Hofstätter estate. "Terroir" should not be just a marketing term-it should be something you can truly taste in each glass of wine."

Defined by rigorous criteria, each UGA reflects an ideal alignment of soil type, microclimate, altitude, slope inclination, sun exposure, rainfall, and more. While forward-thinking was essential to this process, tradition also played a significant role, as many of the selected vineyard sites hold historical importance. A land register dating back to the mid-18th century provided access to valuable historic land names, testifying the region's rich viticultural heritage. Additionally, within each UGA, permissible yields have been further reduced by 25% compared to DOC regulations, ensuring optimal grape quality and exceptional wines.

The ideal grape varieties for vineyards within each UGA have also been carefully defined. Eduard Bernhart, Director of the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines , explained: "Wines that qualify for a UGA designation must be made exclusively with grapes from that specific site. Depending on the vineyard's location within a UGA, up to five varieties may be permitted, while some UGAs restrict production to just one or two varieties."

As of the 2024 vintage, the geographical designation-such as Gries, Mazon, or Eppan Berg, to name just a few of the 86 recognized UGAs- may be listed on wine labels alongside "Alto Adige DOC."

Producers wishing to use a UGA name on their label are required to include a pictograph specially designed by the Consorzio. Alto Adige Wines This will allow consumers to clearly recognize these special wines, as the pictograph must appear on both the front and back labels.

"Much like other renowned wine regions, we believe this initiative will set new benchmarks for exceptional and distinctive Alto Adige wines," commented Andreas Kofler , President of the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines and of Cantina Kurtatsch. "These UGAs establish Alto Adige as a leader in the highest quality, terroir-driven winemaking."

The creation of UGAs marks the culmination of years of research, collaboration, and vision led by the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines. Contributions from agronomists, enologists, growers, and producers helped shape the new classification, blending innovation with a deep respect for tradition.

Press Assets

All assets including images and the Alto Adige UGAs map available HERE

Credits:



Vice President Martin Foradori Hofstätter: ©Peter Bender

Official Map: ©Südtirol Wein

President Andreas Kofler: ©Südtirol Wein

Pictograph: ©Südtirol Wein

Director Eduard Bernhart: ©Südtirol Wein/Armin Huber Landscape: ©Südtirol Wein/Benjamin Pfitscher

About The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines was formed in 2007 to promote and strengthen the image of the wines from Alto Adige. One of Italy's smallest wine-producing regions, Alto Adige is also one of its most multifaceted. Twenty grape varieties are cultivated on vineyards stretching from Mediterranean-influenced valleys to Alpine hillsides, tended by individual growers, small family-wineries, and cooperatives alike.

SOURCE Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED