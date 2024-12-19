Investornewsbreaks Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Shareholders Approve Key Proposals At Extraordinary General Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo (NASDAQ: TURB) ,

a global leader in AI-optimized solar energy storage solutions, announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting held on Dec. 18, 2024, in Valencia, Spain. Representing 92.80% of issued and outstanding shares, approved several measures, including the expansion of the board to eight members with the appointment of Julian Groves as an executive director and the ratification of Deloitte as the Company's accounting firm for 2024. Additional approvals included amendments to the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan, increasing the share allotment to 5.5 million shares, with annual automatic adjustments beginning in 2026, and granting powers for resolution formalization and registration. The Meeting minutes were also approved.

About Turbo Energy S.A.

Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). Turbo Energy's elegant all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users expanding across Europe, North America and South America to materially reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, helping to lower electricity costs, provide peak shaving and uninterruptible power supply and realize a more sustainable, energy-efficient future. A testament to the company's commitment to innovation and industry disruption, Turbo Energy's introduction of its flagship

SUNBOX

represents one of the world's first high performance, competitively priced, all-in-one home solar energy storage systems, which also incorporates patented EV charging capability and powerful AI processes to optimize solar energy management.

Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., a vertically integrated, global collective of solar energy-focused companies. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

