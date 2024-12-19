TEAMSTERS AT SYSCO HOUSTON AUTHORIZE STRIKE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

More than 400 Workers Prepare for Picket Line as Company Refuses to Offer a Fair Contract

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 430 drivers, warehouse workers, and mechanics represented by Teamsters Local 988 have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike after Sysco failed to present an acceptable contract offer.

"Nothing our members are demanding is unreasonable," said Robert Mele, President of Local 988. "These workers want what everyone in this country deserves: fair wages, quality care, and a secure retirement. If Sysco refuses to get serious at the bargaining table, we are ready to hold them accountable for their greed."

The Teamsters represent more than 10,000 workers at Sysco nationwide. Last year, Sysco's refusal to offer a fair contract led to strikes in Indianapolis and Louisville. Picket lines expanded to over 1,000 Sysco workers across the country. The two-week strike resulted in record-breaking contracts.

"Sysco has not learned its lesson and continues to prioritize profits over the workers who make their success possible," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "We won't back down. We will do whatever it takes to bring this company to its knees and secure the contract our members in Houston deserve."



Members of Local 988 supply food and other products to major restaurant chains in the Houston area, including The Cheesecake Factory, Jersey Mike's, Jimmy John's, Buc-ee's, and Pappas Restaurants.

"We don't want to strike, but if Sysco forces us onto the picket lines, they'll have no one to blame but themselves," said Charles Adams, a driver at Sysco and a Local 988 shop steward. "All we're asking is for the ability to support our families. We are ready to hit the streets if Sysco doesn't give us the deal we deserve."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit

Teamster

for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at

Facebook/teamsters .

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]



SOURCE Teamsters Local 988

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED