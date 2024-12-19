Better For All Wins The 2024 Beverage Digest Award For Best Technology Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Better for All, natural products innovator, has been named the Beverage Digest Awards 2024 winner

for Best Innovation for their 100% reusable, renewable, and home compostable PHA alternatives to single-use plastic cups. Winners were selected from over 170 entries from across the global beverage industry. Entrants included innovations from leading brands such as The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, and more.

Better for All's

TUV-certified home compostable cups are designed to offer a sustainable, zero-waste alternative to traditional single-use cups, meeting a growing demand for truly environmentally-friendly solutions for the beverage industry. Made with pure PHA, BPI-certified Better for All cups biodegrade in home and commercial compost conditions, reducing landfill waste and saving on waste management sorting fees for venues. Better for All cups are also dishwashable, providing consumers with a reusable and compostable party cup option. PHA is also notable for its ability to biodegrade in soil and water.

"At the 2024 Tortuga Music Festival , our cups helped simplify the waste stream and contributed to Tortuga achieving an industry best 80% waste diversion rate from landfill. Working with partners such as USC Athletics

and Oak View Group's GOAL network , we're seeing more venues reduce waste by embracing biobased, non-toxic and compostable material solutions." - Raegan Kelly, co-founder and head of product at Better for All.

The Beverage Digest 2024 Awards were judged by the following panel of independent experts:



Jennifer Cue – Founder – onCue Ventures

Jasmine Dadlani – Chief Strategy Officer – McKinney

Bill Sipper - Managing Partner – Cascadia

Larry Trachtenbroit – Chief Innovation Officer – Howie's Spiked Alc-A-Chino Mike Weinstein – Founder – INOV8 Beverage Group

About Better for All:

Better for All is driving a zero-waste movement within the celebration space by offering 100% reusable, renewable, and home compostable alternatives to disposable plastic cups. Verified plastic-free by Oceanic Global's Blue Standard, Better for All cups are designed to leave no trace behind. Learn more at

