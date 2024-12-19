Chery Establishes The Largest Automotive Spare Parts Distribution Center In The Middle East

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WUHU, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, Chery Group Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center officially opened, marking the establishment of the largest spare parts warehouse in the region by a Chinese automotive brand. This milestone signifies a substantial improvement in Chery's service capabilities and responsiveness in the Middle East market. It also underscores Chery's commitment to its "Customer Satisfaction" mission, aiming to deliver high-quality and exceptional service experiences to global customers.



Chery Group Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center was officially inaugurated. On the same day, the Chery TIGGO 9 was simultaneously launched in the UAE and Kuwait.

Establishing the Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center is a key part of Chery's globalization strategy and demonstrates the company's deep understanding of the region's market demands. Strategically located near Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, this prime location allows for swift response to market needs with efficient and timely spare parts distribution. The Spare Parts Distribution Center stocks over 20,000 types of spare parts, covering a wide range of Chery models available in the Middle East, ensuring timely and accurate supply.

The Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center has state-of-the-art logistics facilities and is staffed with multi-language professionals exceeding industry standards. With 14 dispatch ports, the center significantly enhances cargo throughput. Adopting an advanced logistics management system and an optimized warehouse structure design has achieved a breakthrough in delivery efficiency, dramatically reducing shipping cycles and ensuring faster and more efficient service for customers. Furthermore, the launch of the spare parts center will further drive Chery's brand building and market expansion in the Middle East, laying a solid foundation for the company's long-term development in the region.

On the same day, Chery celebrated another significant moment: the simultaneous launch of TIGGO 9 in the UAE and Kuwait. Guided by the concept of "One Step Ahead," TIGGO 9 combines superior quality and cutting-edge innovation while embracing the philosophy that "Safety is the Ultimate Luxury." This high-end SUV expands Chery's product lineup in the Middle East and caters to the growing demand for premium vehicles.



