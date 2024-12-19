Historic $222,000 Donation From Fedchoice FCU Boosts Fedchoice Charitable Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FedChoice CU Board Celebrates with the FedChoice Charitable Foundation

LANHAM, MD, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The FedChoice Charitable Foundation (FCF) is thrilled to announce the largest donation in its history, a generous $222,000 contribution from FedChoice Credit Union (FedChoice). This landmark donation comes as FedChoice prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary, marking nearly a century of service and commitment to the federal community.Brett Noll, President/CEO of FedChoice Federal Credit Union, stated,“The success of our Foundation was made possible by our Credit Union Board of Directors and those who created the foundation back in 2017. There is an incredible sense of unity at our organization with everyone committed to improving the lives of our credit union members and people in need within the communities we serve. This extremely large and generous gift to the FedChoice Charitable Foundation is a monumental step towards securing the longevity of the organization and the impact of the work being accomplished.”This significant contribution underscores FedChoice's dedication to supporting the Foundation's mission of empowering underserved communities through education and financial literacy. Over the past year, the FedChoice Charitable Foundation has provided financial literacy classes at Title I schools across the Greater Washington DC area, delivered Teachers' Aid Program grants to K-12 educators, awarded scholarships to graduating seniors in local high schools, and established 'Millionaires Clubs' at multiple middle and high schools to teach children concepts revolving around financial management. The Foundation also continues to help federal employees navigate their employment benefits and prepare for retirement.Impact on Education and Community DevelopmentThanks to the continuous support from the Foundation, dozens of teachers from Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland have been able to complete vital classroom projects, inspiring students to succeed. The FedChoice Charitable Foundation Educational Scholarship Program has provided crucial funding to students from low-income areas, helping them pursue higher education and achieve their dreams.“Financial literacy has the power to transform lives, and we are immensely proud that our educational programs have impacted so many young people and their families in low-income areas,” shared Andrey Gidaspov, Executive Director of the FedChoice Charitable Foundation.“We are deeply grateful for this substantial gift from FedChoice, which serves as a testament to the success of our collaborative efforts with community partners, donors and volunteers. This is a major investment in our sustainable future.”About FedChoice Charitable FoundationThe FedChoice Charitable Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families in underserved communities through education, financial literacy, and community development initiatives. By partnering with local organizations and leveraging the support of FedChoice, FedChoice Charitable Foundation strives to create lasting positive change and empower individuals to achieve their full potential.For more information about the FedChoice Charitable Foundation and its programs, please visit or contact ....

