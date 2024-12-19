Palestine Full UN Membership Contributes To Achieving Regional Stability -- Palestinian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday that Palestinian full membership at the United Nations contributes to the stability of the region.

In a speech he delivered before the 11th Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation Summit, Abbas said that "despite all the challenges we face as a result of the Israeli occupation, we give attention to our national and community development by investing in education, advanced technology, digital transformation sectors, and providing opportunities for more small and medium entrepreneurial projects."

He stressed that the daily massacres, genocides, starvation and displacement attempts, witnessed by the Palestinian people, carried out by the occupation forces require the "immediate" implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

President Abbas stressed the importance of continuing the tasks, upholding responsibilities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and continuing to provide financial support to enable it to perform its tasks.

In his speech, he stressed also that the aggression and war crimes committed by the occupation in both Lebanon and Syria requires "immediate" intervention to implement the relevant Security Council resolutions and put an end to these violations that would prevail security and peace for all countries and peoples of the region.

In a similar speech, the Secretary-General of the Arab States Ahmed Abul-Gheit said that the challenges facing the world are related to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in its various dimensions.

He added that the timing of today's summit comes amid a state of anticipation and anxiety about future prospects because of the acceleration of events and the increase in various challenges and crises that the world is witnessing at an unprecedented pace.

The current events confirm that close coordination and interconnection between countries with similar capabilities and aspirations has become an obligation and a duty in order to formulate practical policies that keep pace with the requirements of the current era and help achieve the required developmental progress and emerge from the tunnel of current crises, he explained.

He stressed that the G8, since its inception in 1997, has been a successful model for cooperation that share economic and social challenges, expressing his hope that they will succeed more in the coming period within the framework of joint action between the organization, the Arab states, and other developing countries.

Abul Gheit said that, "the transformations in the global economy, especially in light of geopolitical uncertainty and the escalating competition between major powers, are pushing the world into the furnace of trade wars and the adoption of protectionist policies."

He added, "There is no doubt that developing countries and the South Group need to formulate a common vision regarding the major issues of the global economy, such as climate change, energy prices, energy transition, the effect of artificial intelligence on economic growth, and policies to combat poverty on a global level."

He pointed out that the Arab League pays special attention through its various councils and specialized organizations, to all these issues and is fully prepared to exchange expertise, experiences and ideas with all friendly parties regarding them.

He expressed his wishes for the summit to achieve success, development, stability and growth for the societies of the eight countries and the countries of the South in general.(end)

