19 DECEMBER 2024

PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS AND DETAILS OF NEW DIRECTOR

Supplementary Prospectus

Foresight Ventures VCT plc (the“ Company ”) announces that it has today published a supplementary prospectus (the“ Supplementary Prospectus ") relating to the offer for subscription by the Company launched on 15 November 2024 pursuant to a prospectus dated 11 October 2024 by the Company (the " Prospectus "). The Prospectus also contained details of a combination of the assets of the Company with Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc which completed on 15 November 2024 (the " Merger ").

The Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules and Section 87G of Financial Services and Market Act 2000 following:

the publication of updated net asset values of the Company and Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc as at 30 September 2024 and 15 November 2024 which constitute a significant new factor; andthe identification of two typographical errors in a table in the Prospectus which set out a worked example of the new performance incentive scheme between the Company and its manager Foresight Group LLP which, taken together, amount to a material mistake in the Prospectus.

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Supplementary Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus is also available from the website of Foresight Group LLP at

Appointment of new Director

As previously announced on 15 November 2024 and 13 December 2024, the completion of the Merger saw the appointment of Dr Andrew Mackintosh, who is also a director of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc, as a director of the Company. There is no additional information in respect of Dr Mackintosh's appointment that is required to be disclosed pursuant to UKLR 6.4.8R.

