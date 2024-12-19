Interstate Waste Services And Action Environmental Services Celebrate 25Th Anniversary With Record Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Waste Services ("IWS") and its New York City affiliate, Action Environmental Services ("Action"), capped their 25th anniversary with acquisitions that solidified their leadership in the Tri-State Area's waste management industry. As the region's leading vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services, the acquisitions position the company to deliver safer, more sustainable, and efficient service for customers and communities across New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.

Leading New York City's CWZ Transition

In 2024, Action expanded its presence in New York City with the acquisitions of JORO Carting and Viking Sanitation, increasing its operational density in Brooklyn and positioning the company to meet the demands of the city's landmark Commercial Waste Zones (CWZ) initiative. The CWZ program aims to make waste and recycling collection safer, more sustainable, and more efficient by streamlining routes, cutting commercial waste truck traffic in half, and enhancing safety standards. Earlier this year, Action was awarded 14 Commercial Waste Zones – the highest number of any hauler – reflecting its responsible leadership in the city's commercial waste management industry.

"Our goal is to consistently deliver excellent customer service safely through our continued investment in people, equipment and technology with a focus on sustainability and efficiency as CWZ launches," said Michael DiBella , CEO of Interstate Waste Services. "With the integration of JORO and Viking into the IWS family, we're intently focused on ensuring that customers, employees, and communities are prepared for a seamless transition into this next chapter of New York City waste management."

Action is preparing for CWZ implementation by aligning its acquisitions with industry-leading safety protocols. This includes providing new employees with safety training on collision avoidance, hazardous material handling, and emergency response, and upgrading acquired vehicles with AI-enabled cameras, side guards, auxiliary lighting, and compliance with NYC's emissions standards.

To guide businesses through CWZ implementation, Action launched actioncarting , a hub for zoning resources, tailored waste solutions, and expert support.

"Our focus is preparing customers and employees for the biggest shift in NYC waste management in a generation," said Josh Haraf , Market Vice President – New York for Interstate Waste Services. "As a leader in this transformation, we're investing in safety, technology, and customer service to make sure that the CWZ implementation delivers a safer, more sustainable system for everyone."

Strategic Growth Beyond New York City

In addition to Action's NYC-focused growth, IWS expanded its presence across the region with the acquisitions of Oak Ridge Waste & Recycling , a leading provider in Southwestern Connecticut and Suburban New York, and Marangi Disposal , the largest independent hauler in Orange and Rockland Counties, New York.

"2024 has been a transformative year for IWS and Action as we expanded our operations across the region while maintaining the family-first ethos that has set us apart for the past 25 years," added

DiBella. "This milestone is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, whose commitment to safety, service, and innovation drives everything we do."

About Interstate Waste Services, Inc.

Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the greater

New York City, Northern New Jersey, and Southwestern Connecticut markets. IWS operates nearly 1,000 collection vehicles throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Northern and Central New Jersey, Orange and Rockland Counties, New York, and Southwestern Connecticut serviced by a network of 34 material recovery, transfer, transload facilities, and a rail-served solid waste landfill. IWS is one of the most progressive and innovative providers of non-hazardous waste management services with a diverse range of residential, industrial and commercial customers. As one of the largest privately held solid waste companies in the US, IWS is a leader in the utilization of waste-by-rail transportation to reduce vehicle miles traveled and resulting greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, please visit

.

About Action Environmental Services, Inc.

Action Environmental Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Interstate Waste Services, Inc. (IWS), is a vertically integrated environmental services company. They provide solid waste and recycling collection, processing, waste-by-rail transportation, and disposal services throughout the New York/New Jersey area. In New York City, Action operates through its BIC-licensed subsidiary, Action Carting Environmental Services, Inc. IWS is one of the largest privately held solid waste companies in the US and a leader in utilizing waste-by-rail transportation to minimize vehicle traffic and resulting greenhouse gas emissions. Please visit for more information.

Contact

Abby Fleissner

Director of Marketing

Interstate Waste Services, Inc.

[email protected]

T: 716.400.9129

SOURCE Interstate Waste Services, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED