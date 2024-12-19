Media reports Germany to shut down Ukrainian armor repair center in Slovakia

(MENAFN) Germany has decided to close its repair center for Ukrainian military equipment in Slovakia, according to reports from dpa, citing a source within the German Defense Ministry. The center, which opened in late 2022, had been responsible for repairing various Ukrainian military assets, including Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, Dingo armored personnel carriers, MARS II rocket systems, and Gepard anti-aircraft guns. Similar facilities also operate in Lithuania and Ukraine.



The decision to relocate the facility to Germany follows disagreements between Germany and Slovakia over issues such as EU regulations and challenges in repairing damaged equipment. Despite the closure in Slovakia, German officials assured that Ukrainian combat systems will still be serviced at other centers.



Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has opposed the West's involvement in the Ukraine conflict, has been vocal about his stance against military aid to Ukraine and NATO membership for the country. Fico was shot in May by an assailant who cited Fico’s refusal to send weapons to Ukraine as the motive for the attack.

