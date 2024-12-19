Syrian equestrian champion gets arrested on charges of possessing military bag with explosive bomb

(MENAFN) In the winter of 1993, Syrian equestrian champion Adnan Kassar was arrested at the Equestrian Club in rural Damascus on charges of possessing a military bag with an explosive bomb. He spent over 21 years in prisons. Kassar revealed in his first television interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher that his arrest came under the orders of Basil al-Assad, who grew jealous of Kassar's equestrian success, especially after his victory at the 1993 Mediterranean Games. For ten years after his release, Kassar remained silent about his ordeal due to the presence of the regime.



Kassar described Basil al-Assad as being known for his harshness and impulsive decisions. He explained that during his interrogation, he was coerced into signing three blank papers, which were later used to fabricate charges against him. He endured systematic and brutal torture over the years, moving between Adra, Sednaya, and Palmyra prisons. "They tortured me with every meal, pierced my ears until they bled, and once, while praying, they beat me so severely that I lost my lower teeth and had to walk on my knees," he recalled.



Kassar's suffering intensified after the death of Basil al-Assad in a car accident in 1994. Despite having no involvement in the accident, Kassar faced even more abuse. He was not informed of the charges against him until 19 years later when he was accused of "insulting a head of state and attempting to kill Basil al-Assad." After Basil's death, his brother Bashar refused to intervene, stating, "Basil ordered his arrest, and I cannot intervene."



Kassar was released in 2014 under a general amnesty, but the toll of his imprisonment left him physically and psychologically broken. "I went to prison and came out damaged," he said, reflecting on the heavy price he paid for his athletic success and commitment to discipline. His wife, Lina Nabulsi, shared her own trauma upon hearing his story, saying, "When he told me about the torture and the years he lived, I broke down. Adnan is still crying inside, and he is not well."

MENAFN19122024000045015687ID1109011331