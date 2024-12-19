Ursula von der Leyen confirms that EU nations are ready to support Syria's reconstruction

(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Wednesday that EU nations are ready to support Syria's reconstruction through a gradual, "step-by-step" approach.



In her address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen described the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s as a liberation for the Syrian people. She referenced the painful images of those detained, tortured, and killed in Assad’s prisons, including many innocents imprisoned for years due to social posts.



Von der Leyen expressed cautious optimism about some of the initial steps taken by Syria's new leadership, highlighting the importance of forming an inclusive government, protecting minorities, and continuing the fight against ISIS in the future.



Regarding Syrian refugees, she acknowledged that conditions are not yet suitable for their return but assured that Europe would provide support to those choosing to go back. "Syria belongs to all its people, including those who fled Assad's cruelty," she said, emphasizing that all Syrians have the right to shape the country’s future.



On December 8, Syrian factions took control of Damascus and other cities, signaling the end of the Baath Party's 61-year rule and the 53-year reign of the Assad family, following the withdrawal of Assad’s forces from key institutions and streets.

MENAFN19122024000045015687ID1109011330