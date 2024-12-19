International Seminar Held On New Rules To Be Applied In Judo
Date
12/19/2024 5:11:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
International Judo Federation (IJF) has officially announced the
new rules to be applied in judo, Azernews
reports.
As a result of the analysis and discussions conducted after the
Paris 2024” Summer Olympic Games, the rules have been adapted and
updated for the next Olympic period.
Following the announcement of the rules, a two-day technical
seminar was organized by the IJF in Istanbul, Turkiye.
The event brought together 326 participants from 79 countries.
During the seminar, the IJF Education, Refereeing and Sports
Commissions explained the new rules in detail and demonstrated them
visually.
It was stated that the new rules will come into force on January
1 next year and will be reviewed after the Senior World
Championships to be held in June of that year.
The seminar was attended by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan
Judo Federation Elnur Mammadli, Advisor to the President of the
Azerbaijan Judo Federation Natig Bagirov, ead coach of the senior
national team Richard Trautman, head coach of the senior national
team, Matin Rahimli, referee manager, and referees Arzu Ajalova,
Fariz Huseynov, Akif Tahirov, and Nazim Umbayev.
MENAFN19122024000195011045ID1109011190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.