International Seminar Held On New Rules To Be Applied In Judo

International Judo Federation (IJF) has officially announced the new rules to be applied in judo, Azernews reports.

As a result of the analysis and discussions conducted after the Paris 2024” Summer Olympic Games, the rules have been adapted and updated for the next Olympic period.

Following the announcement of the rules, a two-day technical seminar was organized by the IJF in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The event brought together 326 participants from 79 countries. During the seminar, the IJF Education, Refereeing and Sports Commissions explained the new rules in detail and demonstrated them visually.

It was stated that the new rules will come into force on January 1 next year and will be reviewed after the Senior World Championships to be held in June of that year.

The seminar was attended by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Elnur Mammadli, Advisor to the President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Natig Bagirov, ead coach of the senior national team Richard Trautman, head coach of the senior national team, Matin Rahimli, referee manager, and referees Arzu Ajalova, Fariz Huseynov, Akif Tahirov, and Nazim Umbayev.