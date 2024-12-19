Khelo India Games In Gulmarg Set To Begin On Time: Div Com Kashmir
Date
12/19/2024 5:08:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Thursday said that administration is committed to ensuring timely and efficient preparations for the upcoming winter season and major events.
Speaking with reporters in Handwara, Bidhuri said that Khelo India Games in Gulmarg, are all set to proceed as per schedule.“Last time, delay in snowfall impacted the schedule, but this year we expecting the games to be held as planned,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
The Divisional Commissioner also highlighted the importance of promoting tourism in Kupwara through initiatives like the Bungus Festival, which he personally attended last year.“Bungus has immense potential for eco-tourism, and we are considering more ways to highlight it as a key attraction in Kupwara,” he said.
On winter preparedness, Bidhuri assured that the administration is fully geared up to provide better facilities than last year.“We are conducting daily reviews to ensure all arrangements are in place, and this winter will definitely be better than the previous one,” he remarked.
