Top 20 Best Places To Work In The Asia-Pacific Region For 2024 Revealed Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - The 2024 rankings for the Top 20 Best Places to Work in the Asia-Pacific region have been revealed, highlighting organizations that are leading the way in employee satisfaction, innovative HR practices, and exceptional workplace cultures. This year's top performers come from a variety of industries, each demonstrating a commitment to fostering environments where employees thrive.
Leading the rankings are AIA, Novo Nordisk, Tabaterra, phData, and Tekwissen. These companies are celebrated for their empowering leadership, focus on employee well-being, and people-first strategies that are making a significant impact on the employee experience.
The full list of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Top 20 Best Places to Work includes:
1. AIA
2. Novo Nordisk
3. Tabaterra
4. phData
5. Tekwissen
6. Foodpanda
7. OneMagnify
8. Dragon Edge
9. AstraZeneca
10. Roche
11. Global Payments
12. BHS World
13. Universal Robina Corporation
14. British American Tobacco
15. HSBC
16. Diversey
17. Venture Offshore Infomatrix
18. Innocraft
19. LCIT
20. Samudera
These organizations have set new benchmarks in cultivating workplaces where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to succeed. Their achievements reflect a shared commitment to advancing workplace excellence across the region.
Each year, the program partners with organizations throughout the Asia-Pacific region to promote people-centric strategies, enhance organizational agility, and create work environments that positively impact employees' lives.
