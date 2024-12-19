N-Hop Technologies Limited And Oneasia Network Limited Partner To Revolutionize Data Transfer And Networking Solutions

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) n-hop technologies Limited and OneAsia Limited Partner to Revolutionize Data Transfer and Networking Solutions



HONG KONG, Dec 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

n-hop technologies Limited, a leader in telecommunications and computer networking innovations, and OneAsia Network Limited (OneAsia), the AI factory enabler with data centres across APAC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on pioneering large data transfer solutions and AI Data Centre networking technologies.

This partnership establishes a strategic framework to integrate n-hop's advanced BATS protocol technology into OneAsia's operations. The collaboration aims to enhance data transmission reliability and optimize network performance across a wide range of applications. By leveraging the BATS technology, the two companies intend to develop robust solutions that boost data flow efficiency and responsiveness.

Invented by Professor Raymond Yeung of The Chinese University of Hong Kong and his collaborators, the BATS protocol is a groundbreaking & communication technology that has earned international recognition from IEEE and Exhibitions of Inventions (Geneva). It can greatly increase throughput and decrease latency of a communication network. Moreover, it can ensure smooth data transfer even under a high traffic environment.

Key Initiatives under the MOU:

1/Proof of Concept (POC) for Large Data Transfer:

A trial to prove the BATS protocol's efficiency in transferring large data files between Hong Kong and other cities in Asia. This initiative will focus on improving reliability, performance, security, and bandwidth utilization. It will cover data-centre to data-centre, hybrid cloud set-up, edge datacentres to data-centre and many more.

2/SD-WAN Deployment Trials:

The integration of the BATS technology into OneAsia's SD-WAN offerings will be explored to strengthen its market competitiveness and business value proposition.

3/High-Speed Networking for AI Data Centres:

n-hop will develop a BATS protocol chipset tailored for AI data centre networking. OneAsia will provide technical input to ensure that the solution can meet the ultra-high-speed requirements.

Both companies will also assess commercial models for integrating and licensing the BATS technology within OneAsia's business framework.

Stephen Ho, Co-Founder and CEO of n-hop technologies Limited, stated,“This partnership is a pivotal step toward enhancing data transfer capabilities, especially as AI-generated data volumes continue to grow. By combining our innovative BATS protocol with OneAsia's extensive infrastructure, we aim to redefine data delivery standards and network efficiency.”

Charles Lee, Founder and CEO of OneAsia, added,“We are thrilled to join forces with n-hop technologies to enhance our AI connectivity offerings. OneAsia has demonstrated proven expertise in end-to-end AI infrastructure deployment, and we are confident that integrating the BATS technology into our portfolio will accelerate large data transfers and bolster the AI ecosystem within and beyond Hong Kong.”

About n-hop technologies Limited

n-hop technologies is dedicated to designing, implementing, and selling cutting-edge software solutions for the telecommunications and computer networking industry.

About OneAsia Network Limited

Established in 2009, nowadays OneAsia is a leading AI factory enabler offering a full range of infrastructure & management, neutral network & storage, GPU cloud, AI applications and AIDC colocation. The Company operates top-tier rated AI-ready data centres across Asia, including Greater China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea. The company has been involved in projects like designing and building supercomputing centres, liquid cooling systems, AIOps & MLOps for AI deployment & training. For more information, please visit

