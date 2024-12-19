With A ₹10,000-Crore Company, This Hollywood A-Lister Is Richer Than Arnold Schwarzenegger, Brad Pitt And Johnny Depp

(MENAFN- Live Mint) From a humble beginning as an extra in at the age of 17 to becoming a multi-billionaire, this got his first big break at 33. He turned things around, becoming a Hollywood A-list star and building a billion-dollar business, making him richer than his 'successful' colleagues.

Who is he?

George Clooney's rise to Hollywood stardom is a tale of grit, charm, and undeniable talent. Starting with small TV roles and failed pilots in the 1980s, he faced years of rejection. But everything changed in 1994 when he landed the role of Dr Doug Ross on ER, turning him into a global heartthrob overnight.

Determined not to be typecast, Clooney took bold career risks, starring in From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) and later headlining the Ocean's Eleven (2001) trilogy, where his suave, calm demeanour became his signature.

| The key two decisions affecting George Clooney's marriage with wife Amal Clooney

Refusing to coast on his looks, he sought deeper roles, winning an Oscar for Syriana (2005) and earning acclaim for Michael Clayton (2007) and The Descendants (2011). Clooney also excelled behind the camera, directing films like Good Night and Good Luck (2005).

Mutli-billion business

George Clooney 's path to success took a surprising turn with Casamigos Tequila, a brand he co-founded in 2013 with friends Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman. What began as a personal project for“House of Friends” grew into a global sensation. Known for its smooth taste and understated luxury, Casamigos captured the premium tequila market. In 2017, Clooney's business acumen paid off when Diageo bought the brand for $1 billion (over ₹10,000 crore).

| Did Obama dupe George Clooney? Biden-turned-Harris supporter feels 'abandoned'

Unlike typical celebrity endorsements, Clooney was deeply involved in the brand's creation, adding credibility to its success. Today, Casamigos remains a global symbol of luxury tequila, and Clooney's foray into business is seen as one of the most successful celebrity ventures ever.

George Clooney's net worth

With a net worth of $500 million (over ₹5,000 crore), George Clooney ranks as one of Hollywood's wealthiest stars . Despite not starring in numerous summer blockbusters, Clooney earns $20-35 million ( ₹170-297 crore) per film, a rate lower than some of his peers.

His fortune comes from his successful acting career, directing, producing, and business ventures, especially Casamigos Tequila, which was sold for $1 billion.

| Venice gets surge of star power, from Lady Gaga to George Clooney

Clooney's wealth surpasses that of major stars like Brad Pitt ($350 million), Johnny Depp ($250 million or ₹2,500 crore), and Arnold Schwarzenegger ($400 million or ₹4,000 crore), placing him as the sixth richest actor, behind only Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, and Shah Rukh Khan.