Football Roundup: J&K, Real Kashmir Steal 1-1 Draws

Playing in an early morning match, J&K senior men's football team secured a 1-1 draw against Manipur in the 78th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2024-25 at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana.

After starting the game on equal footing, Manipur took the lead in added time of the first half. The Mehrajuddin Wadoo-coached team entered the second half looking to get something out of the contest, having lost two straight games in the final round of the national football championship.

Just when it seemed the team was heading to a third loss, captain Aakif Reshi scored the equaliser in the first minute of added time, eliciting strong reactions from the team. The draw helped J&K post their first points in Group A.

Meanwhile, in a late-evening I-League 2024-25 match, Real Kashmir FC took on Aizawl FC at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Mizoram. After a 0-0 first half, the hosts jumped to a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute.

Facing a second straight away defeat, the Snow Leopards resorted to playing long balls to maximise their players' height advantage.

The move proved to be the right one, as former Downtown Heroes central defender Shahid Nazir Wani equalised for Real Kashmir in the 90th minute

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now