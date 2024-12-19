عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Football Roundup: J&K, Real Kashmir Steal 1-1 Draws

Football Roundup: J&K, Real Kashmir Steal 1-1 Draws


12/19/2024 1:13:44 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K football witnessed high emotions against northeast India teams in national competitions on Wednesday.

Playing in an early morning match, J&K senior men's football team secured a 1-1 draw against Manipur in the 78th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2024-25 at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

After starting the game on equal footing, Manipur took the lead in added time of the first half. The Mehrajuddin Wadoo-coached team entered the second half looking to get something out of the contest, having lost two straight games in the final round of the national football championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just when it seemed the team was heading to a third loss, captain Aakif Reshi scored the equaliser in the first minute of added time, eliciting strong reactions from the team. The draw helped J&K post their first points in Group A.

Meanwhile, in a late-evening I-League 2024-25 match, Real Kashmir FC took on Aizawl FC at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Mizoram. After a 0-0 first half, the hosts jumped to a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute.

Read Also Real Kashmir Play Aizawl FC In I-League 2024-25 Today Real Kashmir To Play Namdhari FC In I-League Today

Facing a second straight away defeat, the Snow Leopards resorted to playing long balls to maximise their players' height advantage.

The move proved to be the right one, as former Downtown Heroes central defender Shahid Nazir Wani equalised for Real Kashmir in the 90th minute

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN19122024000215011059ID1109010216


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search