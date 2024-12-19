Veteran Malayalam Actress Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81
Date
12/19/2024 12:00:51 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Veteran Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh, aged 81, passed away at her home in Kerala's Ottappalam on December 19. According to report by Manorama News, Meena died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ottappalam. All you need to know about Meena Ganesh
Born on January 1, 1942 in Palakkad, Meena started her career as a theatre artist at the age of 19.
She made her debut in film by playing a small role in the 1976's film Manimuzhakam, however, she gained widespread recognition after playing the role of Pathumma in 1991 film Mukhachithram.
According to Manorama News, she appeared in nearly 105 films, including popular ones like Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, Valkannadi, Nandanam, Meesha Madhavan, and Punaradhivasam.
During her stint as an actor, reports have stated that Meena has also worked with famous actors including Mohanlal, Mammoothy, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dileep, Kalabhavan Mani among others.
Regarding her family, she is married to A.N. Ganesh and they have a daughter named Bindu Manoj.
Actor Guinnespakru took to Instagram and posted a story paying tributes to the veteran actor.Meena Ganesh
Filmfare also took to X and wrote,“As per reports, Malayalam actress #MeenaGanesh has passed away at the age of 81. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”
MENAFN19122024007365015876ID1109010097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.