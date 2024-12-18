عربي


Gymnasts Bag Five Bronze Medals At Conclusion Of Mediterranean Gymnastics Tourney


12/18/2024 7:09:34 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti youth artistic gymnastics team won five bronze medals on Wednesday at the conclusion of its participation in the Mediterranean Gymnastics Championship held in Tunisia.
The head of the Kuwaiti and Arab Gymnastics Federations, Fahad Al-Soula, told KUNA that athlete Musa Al-Sahaf succeeded in winning four bronze medals after winning third place in four competitions, namely "floor exercises, vaulting table, parallel bars, and pommel horse".
While his colleague Saud Al-Rudaini won third place and the bronze medal in another competition.
Al-Soula congratulated Al-Sahaf and Al-Rudaini on their achievements.
The Kuwaiti team's tally in the Mediterranean Championship rose to seven medals in the final day of the championship. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

