DFA WORKERS IN LE MARS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers Eager to Become Part of Nationwide Coordinated Campaign Effort



LE MARS, Iowa, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Kemps, a subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 554. The 200 production workers, warehouse workers, and drivers are responsible for producing milk products and cottage cheese.

"The Teamsters are the only union that can get these hardworking men and women the best contract possible at DFA, and we're honored that they chose to join our movement," said Danny Avelyn, Teamsters Central Region International Vice President and Secretary-Treasurer of Local 554. "We look forward to fighting alongside them."

In addition to bargaining their first local union agreement, the newest members of Local 554 will be joining more than 1,800 other DFA Teamsters as part of the first-ever national coordinated contract campaign at the dairy co-operative, which is the largest in North America.

"Our newest members at Kemps will be critical to securing industry-leading agreements," said Lou Villalvazo, Chairman of the DFA National Negotiating Committee. "The energy and dedication that these workers have will be critical to building momentum as we break new ground at DFA."

"All the hard work to win our election paid off," said Joseph Morris, a member of the Kemps Teamsters Organizing Committee. "Everyone at this plant is looking forward to jumping right into bargaining so we can get the wages, health care, and safety that we deserve."

Teamsters Local 554 has represented workers in Nebraska and Eastern Iowa since 1937. For more information, go to local554 .

