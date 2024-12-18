Qatar... The Beating Heart Of Mediation And Humanitarian Initiatives

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mediation and peaceful conflict have become integral parts of the State of Qatar's identity. Doha has earned recognition as a capital of mediation and conflict resolution, with its efforts achieving remarkable success acknowledged by many countries and related institutions. Qatar's initiatives have significantly contributed to peace, security, and stability in regions such as Afghanistan, Lebanon, Sudan, the Horn of Africa, Chad, Venezuela, and Ukraine.

The State of Qatar's foreign policy is characterized by its independent, neutral, and flexible approach, based on dialogue, preventive diplomacy, mediation, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. This policy aligns with Article 7 of Qatars Permanent Constitution, which emphasizes promoting international peace and security through dialogue and peaceful means.

Qatar's mediation successes in various crises have shown that mediation can transform conflicts into opportunities by building bridges of dialogue and converting discord into understanding. This has made mediation a cornerstone of sustainable peace. Qatar remains committed to the UN Charter and international law in its mediation efforts and good offices, underscoring the importance of the role of the Security Council and the international community in supporting and consolidating mediation and preventive diplomacy.

Throughout the past months of 2024, Qatar's mediation efforts have continued around the clock, especially in the Gaza Strip. This demonstrates Doha's unwavering commitment to preventive diplomacy and mediation as effective means of resolving conflicts.

The State of Qatar is working in partnership with Egypt and the United States to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, release prisoners and detainees, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and medical supplies to over two million Palestinians in the besieged Strip.

Following the seven-day truce and prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel in November of last year, Qatar, in cooperation with France, reached an agreement in January to deliver medicine and humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, particularly in the most affected areas, in exchange for providing the necessary medicines for Israeli hostages in the Strip.

Qatar has also received several batches of wounded Palestinians from Gaza for treatment in Doha, as part of an initiative by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to treat 1,500 Palestinians from Gaza. Additionally, several Palestinian residents holding Qatari residency who were stranded in Gaza due to the conflict have been evacuated.

In the Ukrainian context, the State of Qatar announced in April the arrival of 20 Russian and Ukrainian families, including 37 children, in Doha as part of a comprehensive program aimed at providing health care and support. This is part of Qatar's ongoing mediation efforts to reunite families separated by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. These efforts have successfully reunited numerous children with their families. In the latest operation in September, Qatar successfully reunited 14 children with their families in Ukraine and Russia. Qatar expressed its appreciation to both countries for their cooperation and commitment to ensuring the safety and care of these children, highlighting that their cooperation was key to the success of the mediation efforts.

On November 28th, Russia handed over seven children to Ukraine to reunite them with their families. The handover took place at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow, attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani and representatives of Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights. This step came a day after Ukraine handed over two children to Russia as part of the family reunification process mediated by Qatar at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow.

In another significant diplomatic effort, Qatar's mediation in February led to the release of an Austrian citizen who had been detained in Afghanistan. HH the Amir received a phone call from HE Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who expressed his gratitude and appreciation for HH the Amir on the State of Qatar's diplomatic efforts in securing the Austrian citizen's release.

For at least two decades, Qatar has played a mediating role in numerous regional and international disputes. Despite the challenges and complexities, Qatari mediation has successfully brought about positive resolutions to many crises and conflicts in the Arab region and beyond. Notable achievements include brokering a truce in Yemen (2008-2010), hosting the Lebanese National Dialogue, facilitating the Darfur negotiations and signing the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, hosting the talks between the United States and the Afghan Taliban which culminated in a peace agreement, mediating negotiations between Chadian factions that resulted in the signing of the Doha Peace Agreement and the inclusion of armed political movements in the Chadian sovereign inclusive national dialogue, and aiding Somalia and Kenya in resuming diplomatic relations.

In humanitarian and relief operations, the State of Qatar is committed to its humanitarian and ethical role and its responsibility as an active partner in the international community. Qatar consistently takes a leading role in providing humanitarian and developmental aid. This includes substantial efforts to support crisis containment in friendly and fraternal countries and to aid disaster-stricken people worldwide, without exception or discrimination, aiming only to alleviate the suffering of all crises-affected around the world. Through land convoys, air bridges, and sea shipments, Qatar has delivered thousands of tons of relief supplies in response to urgent and emergency needs.

The State of Qatar holds a prominent position on the global humanitarian and relief map and has become a leading nation in this field. Guided by HH the Amir's directives, Qatar and its charitable and relief organizations have remained at the forefront of initiatives and among the first responders to calls for help from conflict and disaster zones worldwide. Qatar's International Search and Rescue Group of Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) has successfully executed more than 100 rescue and relief missions globally.

Leading Qatari institutions such as the Qatar Fund for Development, the Qatar Red Crescent Society, and Qatar Charity spearhead relief efforts that benefit the concerned parties and the Arab, Islamic, and friendly peoples in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Mauritania, Afghanistan, Albania, Kosovo, Namibia, Niger, Zambia, and Sri Lanka, while also supporting international relief organizations.

As the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen, Qatar and its relevant agencies have maintained their delivery of various humanitarian aids to the residents of Gaza. A total of 116 Qatari aircraft have transported urgent relief supplies, including food and medicine, to the Gaza Strip, with the total assistance amounting to 4,766 tons. In September, Qatar also pledged USD 100 million for humanitarian response in Palestine, in addition to its ongoing support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In support of Syria, and consistently standing by the Syrian people, the fourth Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived in Gaziantep, Turkiye, last Monday, carrying medical and food supplies, as well as shelter materials provided by the Qatar Fund for Development. This is part of the air bridge established by Qatar to aid the fraternal people of the Syrian Arab Republic and address their humanitarian needs. Qatar Charity announced this week the dispatch of a humanitarian aid convoy to support the Syrian people, consisting of 40 trucks as an initial batch, aimed at meeting the urgent basic needs of the Syrians facing difficult living conditions.

Regarding Lebanon, the State of Qatar has sent 21 planes carrying medical aid since the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, as part of the air bridge to support the Lebanese people. Over 150 tons of aid, including medical equipment and essential supplies, have been delivered. Through the Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar has provided assistance to Lebanon, supporting the operations of the Lebanese Armed Forces and fuel supply for the Karantina Hospital to maintain essential services, in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Qatar is also collaborating with France to send joint humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

In solidarity with the Sudanese people, Qatar has provided a total of USD 86 million to Sudan since the start of the war. Qatar pledged USD 50 million at the Geneva Conference and USD 25 million at the Paris Conference. Qatar has also established an air bridge for humanitarian aid to Sudan, with total assistance amounting to 673 tons.

In June, Qatar Charity confirmed at its annual meeting that it spent over QR 858 million on foreign aid last year, benefiting more than 9.5 million people. QRCS launched the new edition of its "Warm Winter" campaign for 2024-2025 last October, under the slogan "Their Warmth is Our Duty." This campaign includes a series of winter projects and aid supported by the people of Qatar, aimed at helping over 179,000 individuals in 13 priority countries, including Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

