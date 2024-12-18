MCAA's GEORGE 2.2 Beta Update Gives The System Eyes, Audio Upload And Summary Capabilities, Scaffold Safety Assistant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GEORGE, The MCAA's AI Platform, Is Set To Revolutionize The Masonry Industry

MCAA unveils GEORGE AI 2.2 Beta, featuring Vision for image and analysis, and summarization tools, and a scaffold safety assistant for masonry.

- Jason Blake, MCAA Director of TechnologyALGONQUIN, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is excited to announce the release of GEORGE AI 2.2 Beta, a transformative update that introduces Vision, a powerful AI capability for image and video analysis, alongside new audio and summarization features, and a new beta assistant designed to enhance scaffold safety in the masonry industry."Our commitment to enhancing the user experience remains strong," said Jason Blake, MCAA's Director of Technology. "With Vision and the new assistant, GEORGE continues to evolve as the ultimate productivity tool for the masonry industry. We have done extensive testing with the Vision technology on jobsites, and are truly excited at the potential."Vision is the cornerstone of this release, and allows users to take photos or videos in realtime. Example uses could be to ensure job site safety and verify the execution of recommendations of other Assistants within GEORGE. These capabilities are set to redefine how things like safety and accuracy are managed on site. In a way, GEORGE now has eyes.The update also introduces the ability to upload audio files, allowing seamless integration of voice notes and recordings into workflows, and a Summarize function that creates comprehensive PDF summaries of conversation threads, complete with a table of contents and speaker identification. A new beta assistant, Scaffold Safety, is added to the mix for users.The upcoming 2.3 release, scheduled for early 2025 will introduce Personal Assistants, bringing a new level of customization and personalization to GEORGE. Users are encouraged to prepare by filling out a simplified questionnaire."Our 2.2 GEORGE Beta is really about laying more groundwork. The 2.3 release with Personal Assistants will be where the experience is customized and unique to each user. I always demo Gomez, my Personal Assistant, in our 'Get To Know GEORGE' sessions . Now every beta tester within GEORGE will soon be able to have their own," said Dan Kamys, Director of Content at the MCAA.About Mason Contractors Association of America: The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is the national trade association representing mason contractors in the $33 billion industry. The MCAA is committed to preserving and promoting the trade by providing continuing education, advocating fair codes and standards, fostering a safe work environment, recruiting future manpower, and marketing the benefits of masonry materials.About GEORGE: GEORGE is the Mason Contractors Association of America's proprietary, industry-specific Artificial Intelligence operating system. Built on the MCAA's experience serving as the masonry industry's focal point for over 75 years, it is designed to make the masonry industry more efficient than ever. GEORGE is a web-based experience that can run on any device through talk and/or type input. Its name is an homage to George Miller, the MCAA's first association executive. The Assistants within the GEORGE AI ecosystem and the outputs they provide are intended to be examples of capabilities and not to be trusted on their own without human review and/or modification. Once GEORGE AI leaves beta testing, information will be more reliable and trustworthy. AI is not perfect, so we will always recommend a human look over outputs prior to utilizing.

