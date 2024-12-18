Music Streaming Market , 47% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global music streaming

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Type (Free and Paid), End-user (Individual users and Commercial users), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Curb Records Inc., Deezer SA, Gamma Gaana Ltd., iHeartMedia Inc., KKBOX, Meredith Corp., Mixcloud Ltd., RealNetworks Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG, SOUNDMACHINE, Soundtrack Your Brand Sweden AB, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and TuneIn Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

North America is estimated to contribute

47%. To the growth of the global market.

The Music Streaming Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The music streaming market is experiencing significant advancements with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. AI features, such as personalized recommendations, are now prime membership benefits for many streaming services. Unauthorized music streaming remains a challenge, but OTT platforms are addressing this issue through partnerships with record labels and rights holders. Live videos are a growing trend, with YouTube Live and Facebook Periscope leading the way. The music industry is witnessing a shift from traditional audio segment to a more diverse video segment. Consumers can now enjoy live streaming, rewind, fastforward, and pause features on application-based and web-based platforms. Revenue channels include non-subscription and subscription models for individual and commercial use. Interactive and social features, such as collaborative playlists, are driving engagement and global expansion. Cloud-based infrastructure enables high-fidelity and lossless streaming, enhancing the user experience. AI-driven personalization and live audio are the future of music streaming, with virtual concerts offering experiences for consumers.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Free 1.2 Paid



2.1 Individual users 2.2 Commercial users



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The free music streaming segment is expected to experience moderate growth in the music streaming market during the forecast period. Free music streaming is an advertising-supported service where vendors generate revenue by displaying ads during music play or when users make in-spot purchases. Leading global providers like Spotify and Alphabet offer free streaming services with limited music access and intermittent ads. For instance, Spotify's free users can access 750 songs, while Alphabet provides up to 50,000 songs with some ads. The free segment's growth is attributed to its widespread popularity and accessibility, making it a significant driver for the global music streaming market's expansion.

Research Analysis

Music streaming services have revolutionized the way consumers access and enjoy their favorite tunes, podcasts, and even live performances. With the rise of smart devices, music streams can now be accessed on-demand through websites and mobile apps, making music more convenient than ever before. Music videos and audio files can be streamed in high quality, with some services offering benefits like 5G connectivity for faster streams and downloads. 5G technology and 4G technology have made it possible for consumers to enjoy uninterrupted music streams, even on-the-go. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have also made their way into music streaming, with features like personalized playlists and song recommendations based on listening history. Prime membership benefits, live videos, and social media websites like YouTube Live and Facebook Periscope have added to the music streaming experience. The music industry has embraced Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, with individual segments like restaurants, cafeterias, salons, and gyms adopting cloud-based infrastructure for their music needs. However, unauthorized music streaming remains a concern, with consumers turning to piracy sites and apps to access copyrighted content. Rewind features and live streaming capabilities have added to the appeal of music streaming services, making them an essential part of modern entertainment.

Market Overview

Music streaming market is a dynamic and rapidly growing industry, driven by the proliferation of digital platforms and smart devices. Music streaming services, available as websites and application-based platforms, offer consumers on-demand access to music videos, podcasts, audio files, and live streams. Advancements in technologies like 5G connectivity and AI/ML enable high-quality music streams and personalized recommendations. Consumers can rewind, fastforward, pause, and interact with social features like collaborative playlists and live streaming. Revenue channels include non-subscription and subscription models for individual and commercial use. Unauthorized music streaming remains a challenge, while live videos, social media websites, and OTT platforms offer new opportunities. The music industry is transforming, with the audio and video segments experiencing significant growth. Cloud-based infrastructure, AI-driven personalization, and virtual concerts are shaping the future of music streaming. Smart devices, from smart speakers to alarms and voice commands, are making music streaming more accessible and convenient. Global expansion and localization are key trends, with social sharing and collaborative playlists enhancing the user experience.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

