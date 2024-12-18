Wavell Heights: The Inner City Brisbane Suburb To Build Or Buy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brisbane Buyers' Agency , led by Paul Palella, has been helping home buyers navigate the complexities of the property in Brisbane for many years. Here, we discuss the options within a northern suburb of Brisbane that's been heating up in 2024.Wavell Heights is a sought-after suburb in Brisbane that presents with a compelling choice: purchase a turnkey new home or embark on a knock-down rebuild project. This decision hinges on a careful evaluation of individual needs, budget, and lifestyle preferences.The Case for New HomesNew homes in Wavell Heights boast modern designs, high-quality finishes, and immediate occupancy. Recent sales data reveals an average price of approximately $2.57 million for these properties.Examples22A Bayview Terrace - 5bed, 3bath, 3car, $2,750,00029 Zeehan Street - 5bed, 3bath, 3car, $2,350,00019 Tabulam Street - 5bed, 2bath, 2car, $2,600,000These properties cater to buyers seeking convenience and a contemporary lifestyle, willing to pay a premium for a turnkey solution.The Allure of Knock-Down RebuildsFor those seeking a personalised living space, a knock-down rebuild offers a unique opportunity.David Farrer, Director of Sales and Business Development at McCarthy Homes, provides valuable insights into current construction costs:“Currently, construction costs on a (turnkey) build with a typical size of 380m2 would be approximately $2,700 per m2. Such a price would encompass premium finishes and is based on a relatively flat site.” For a 380m2 home, this equates to an estimated build cost of $1.026 million along with an additional average cost of $70,000 to accommodate landscaping and pool inclusion, making building a viable option for buyers prioritising customisation and long-term value.Examples25 Palomar Parade - 3bed, 1bath, 1car, $1,372,15045 Fordham Street - 3bed, 1bath, 3car, $1,085,00024 Esdale Street - 3bed, 1bath, 2car, $1,300,000Factors to ConsiderTimeline: Building a new home typically takes 12-18 months, while purchasing a new property offers immediate occupancy.Budget: While potentially more cost-effective, building requires careful budgeting to account for unexpected costs and potential delays.Customisation: Knock-down rebuilds offer complete design freedom, allowing buyers to create a home that perfectly matches their lifestyle.Location: Site-specific challenges and local council regulations should be carefully considered.Making the DecisionUltimately, the choice between buying new or building hinges on individual priorities and financial circumstances. Seeking guidance from a qualified real estate buyers agent and a reputable builder is essential to make an informed decision.Partner with the ExpertsThe team at Brisbane Buyers' Agency offers unparalleled local knowledge and a tailored approach to help buyers make informed decisions.“Our goal is to empower buyers with the insights they need to make the best possible choice for their situation,” says Palella.“Whether you're buying a finished home or building from the ground up, we're here to guide you every step of the way.”

