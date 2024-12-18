Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Worth $884.4 Million By 2031 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) is expected to be valued at USD 546.2 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 884.4 million by 2031; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. Rising industrialization and development of new power plants. Advanced features of TDLAs and ROIs on installations. Increased process in various end-use industries. Growing applications in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors for enhanced process optimization and quality control. Increasing focus on environmental monitoring and adherence to regulatory standards will boost the TDLA market in the coming years. Continue Reading



Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 546.2 million Estimated Value by 2031 $ 884.4 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2031 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By methodology, gas analyzer type, device type, technology, application, end-user industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Challenges in harsh industrial environments Key Market Opportunities Modernization and migration services that drive industrial upgrades and TDLA adoption Key Market Drivers Rising industrialization and development of new power plants

Chemical & pharmaceuticals end-user industry to hold the second-highest market share during the forecast period.

TDLAs are widely used in the chemicals industry to enhance process monitoring and control in base chemical, specialty & fine chemical, biofuel, bulk & petrochemical, sterilization process, and medical gas monitoring. Complex chemical processes allow real-time, high-precision detection of gases and vapors such as CO, CO2, H2O, NH3, and CH4. Using tunable diode lasers, these analyzers measure the absorption spectra with a precise sensitivity to identify and quantify specific compounds within the sample. This application in chemical manufacturing is critical to correct reactant balance optimization and reaction efficiency optimization with quality control. Thus, TDLAs contribute toward safer production processes, reduced emissions, and decreased waste in chemical production. In February 2022, HORIBA (Japan) launched the HyEVO hydrogen gas analyzer. The analyzer is designed for continuous, high-precision measurement of hydrogen concentration in gases, even those with high water content. This analyzer was aimed at applications such as hydrogen engines, fuel cells, and hydrogen production, contributing to hydrogen-based technologies and carbon neutrality efforts.

By Technology, absorption spectroscopy segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market during the forecast period.

Absorption spectroscopy is a driving factor in the growth of the TDLA market because it offers high accuracy, non-intrusive measurement, and flexibility for application in various industrial sectors. By applying the principle of light absorption at certain wavelengths, TDLAs give highly accurate real-time analysis of gases such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, methane, and ammonia. This technique is gaining acceptance in industries such as oil and gas, power generation, and environmental monitoring, where the regulatory requirements for emissions and safety are very stringent and are driving demand for advanced gas measurement solutions. The ability of absorption spectroscopy to operate under conditions of high temperatures and pressures enhances its utility in critical processes. Advances in the technology of tunable diode lasers, including extension of the wavelength range and enhanced sensitivity, are opening up wider application scope. With increasing industrial automation and the demand for cost-effective reliable monitoring, absorption spectroscopy in TDLAs is becoming increasingly important as an analytic tool.

Asia Pacific will account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is growing extremely fast in the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) industry with high industrialization, increased environmental regulations, and huge investments in process automation. Mainly, growth is seen coming from countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India due to an excellent manufacturing base, improved energy production, and increased interest in emission monitoring. TDLAs are highly adopted, given their accuracy, reliability and real-time measurement capabilities among regions' industries in terms of chemical, oil and gas, power generation and monitoring environmental compositions. Governments across these states impose strict regulations on emissions, causing such industries to incur costs and opt for newer analytical capabilities. The production of the semiconductors and its use in the electronics production requires precise measurements of compositions within the gaseous surroundings. It will accelerate market penetration with growing awareness about process efficiency, new technologies, and lower prices of analyzers. Expanding foreign and local manufacturer presence, introducing products and new technologies suitable to this region's specific industrial demand, will likely make the market grow impressively for the next few years ahead.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) companies Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Spectris (UK), AMETEK. (US),

METTLER TOLEDO (US), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland), ABB (Switzerland), SICK AG (Germany), Siemens (Germany), SENSIT Technologies (US), Pergam-Suisse AG (Switzerland), Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation (Japan), Heath Consultants Incorporated (US), Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation (China), and Baker Hughes Company (US) among others.

