Himalaya Wellness Launches New Partysmart 28-Count Bottle For All Of Life's Celebrations

The herbal supplements brand's larger bottle offers greater convenience and sharing opportunities

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himalaya Wellness , a leading herbal and plant-based supplements and personal care brand, announces the launch of its new 28-count PartySmart bottle. PartySmart, the brand's best-selling herbal formula, is now more convenient for celebration stock-ups, a personal at-home supply, or sharing with family and friends.

Himalaya Wellness Launches New PartySmart 28-Count Bottle

PartySmart's clinically studied herbal blend supports the liver's ability to process alcohol and helps eliminate acetaldehyde-the byproduct of alcohol breakdown that often causes next-morning discomfort. By taking just one capsule during alcohol consumption, you can set the stage for easier and more enjoyable mornings after life's celebrations.

"At Himalaya Wellness, we're all about enabling wellness that fits seamlessly into your lifestyle," said Tanya Das , Director of Marketing. "We hope our new 28-count bottle will provide greater opportunities for sharing and storing. Whether you're hosting a gathering or simply staying prepared, you can now celebrate with greater ease and confidence."

The PartySmart 28-count bottle is available online at himalayausa and Amazon .

All Himalaya products are produced in a cGMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified facility, and are tested for identity, strength, and safety. PartySmart capsules are vegan, free from magnesium stearate, gluten, wheat, corn, soy, and dairy, and are Non-GMO Project Verified.

About Himalaya Wellness



Since its founding in 1930,

Himalaya Wellness has dedicated nearly 95 years to wellness, turning one man's dream into a lasting legacy, embraced and continued by his son and his grandson. From its humble beginnings in India, Himalaya's products are now offered in over 100 countries and remain family-owned. Himalaya offers a full line of supplements, including clinically-studied herbal formulations, certified USDA organic single herbs, and a full line of body care products. Integrating the principles of traditional medicine with modern science, Himalaya is a worldwide pioneer in scientifically-validated herbal healthcare. Himalaya's North American LEED® Gold-Certified, eco-friendly corporate office and warehouse facility is located in Sugar Land, Texas, a community neighboring Houston. For more information, please visit himalayausa .

