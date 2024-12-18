Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Market Size In The 7MM Is Expected To Increase By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dry Eye Drugs Market

Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Dry Eye Disease Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Dry Eye Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dry Eye Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Key Takeaways from Dry Eye Disease Market Report

.The Dry Eye Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

.According to Dana et al. (2020), the overall Dry Eye Disease prevalent cases was 5.28%, wherein the prevalence among females and males was about 7.78% and 2.96%, respectively, in the US. Besides, the prevalence increased with age from 0.20%, for ages 2–17 years, to 11.66% for individuals aged above 50.

.According to a study by Dalton et al. (2020), around 16 million Americans have been diagnosed with Dry Eye Disease, but the actual number of Americans suffering from dry eye symptoms is likely much higher. Some reports indicate that nearly half of all US adults experience dry eye signs and symptoms, and 33% of patients in eye care clinics present with complaints about dry eye.

.According to the Association of Optometrists, dry eye is a very common condition in the UK, affecting one in four people in the UK.

.The leading Dry Eye Disease Companies such as Alcon, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Aramis Biosciences, BRIM Biotechnology, Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc., HanAll Biopharma, Invirsa, IVIEW Therapeutics, Kowa Company, MC2 Therapeutics, Novaliq, Novaliq GmbH, Noveome, Ocular Therapeutix, Palatin Technologies, Quorum Innovations, Seikagaku Corporation, Seinda Pharmaceutical, Serentrix, Taejoon Pharmaceutical, and others.

.Promising Dry Eye Disease Therapies such as OTX-DED (Ocular Therapeutix), HL036 (tanfanercept) (HanAll Biopharma/Daewoong Pharmaceutical, PL9643 (Palatin Technologies), and others

Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

.Total Prevalence of Dry Eye Disease

.Prevalent Cases of Dry Eye Disease by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Dry Eye Disease

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Dry Eye Disease

Dry Eye Disease Marketed Drugs

.CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09%: Sun Pharma

CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09% is a clear, sterile solution used to enhance tear production in patients with dry eye disease (keratoconjunctivitis sicca). The recommended dosage is one drop in each eye twice daily, with the vial discarded after use. Cyclosporine, a calcineurin inhibitor, functions as a partial immunomodulator, though its precise mechanism in this topical form remains undefined. Approved by the US FDA in August 2018, CEQUA represents a targeted approach to managing tear production issues associated with ocular inflammation.

.TYRVAYA (varenicline solution): Oyster Point Pharma

Varenicline, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, received US FDA approval in October 2021 for its use as TYRVAYA, a preservative-free nasal spray designed to treat DED. This new formulation offers an innovative method for managing the symptoms associated with dry eye disease. Administered as one spray in each nostril twice daily, TYRVAYA requires priming with seven actuations before the first use and re-priming with one actuation if not used for over five days. The efficacy of TYRVAYA is attributed to varenicline's interaction with specific nicotinic acetylcholine receptor subtypes, which activates the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway, enhancing basal tear production. While varenicline's binding to various neuronal nicotinic receptors is well-documented, the precise mechanism of action remains under investigation.

Dry Eye Disease Emerging Drugs

.Reproxalap: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Reproxalap is an investigational new drug candidate in development for the treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. Reproxalap is a first-in-class small-molecule modulator of RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which is elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease. The mechanism of action of reproxalap has been supported by the demonstration of statistically significant and clinically relevant activity in multiple physiologically distinct late-phase clinical indications. Reproxalap has been studied in more than 2,400 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild and transient instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. In October 2023, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. entered an exclusive option agreement with AbbVie Inc.

.Tivanisiran (SYL1001): Sylentis, S.A./PharmaMar

Tivanisiran (SYL1001) is a small interfering RNA (siRNA) that is administered in solution as eye drops. This siRNA inhibits the synthesis of transient receptor potential vanilloid-1, also known as TRPV1. TRPV1 is directly involved in the pathophysiology of dry eye disease as it has a dual function on the ocular surface. It acts in the detection, transmission, and regulation of the sensation of pain in the eye, as well as in the mediation of innate inflammatory response, mechanisms whose regulation is key for the treatment and prevention of DED. In December 2023, Sylentis, a PharmaMar Group company, reported that the FYDES (Phase III) study evaluating the safety of tivanisiran in patients with dry eye disease successfully met its primary endpoint.

.Tavilermide (MIM-D3): Mimetogen

Tavilermide is a cyclic peptidomimetic drug that mimics nerve growth factor (NGF) and acts as a partial TrkA receptor agonist, enhancing NGF's effects crucial for ocular surface health. Unlike other dry eye therapies, it addresses multiple mechanisms of dry eye disease by promoting protein secretion from conjunctival glands, maintaining ocular lubrication. Tavilermide, a preservative-free sterile ophthalmic solution, has shown consistent safety and efficacy in Phase II and III trials and is currently under Phase III evaluation.

.AR-15512: Alcon/Aerie Pharmaceuticals

AR-15512, a novel topical agonist targeting the transient receptor potential melastatin 8 (TRPM8), is a pioneering treatment for dry eye disease symptoms. Scheduled for a New Drug Application filing with the FDA by mid-2024, AR-15512 works by activating TRPM8, a cold-sensing receptor found in the cornea and eyelid, which may alleviate dry eye symptoms. The drug is currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials. Additionally The Phase III COMET trials of AR-15512, a pioneering topical TRPM8 agonist for dry eye disease, demonstrated significant positive outcomes. Both pivotal studies, COMET-2 and COMET-3, met their primary efficacy and safety endpoints, highlighting AR-15512's potential as an effective treatment for managing dry eye disease symptoms.

.RP101: Redwood Pharma AB

RP101, a novel topical treatment for postmenopausal women with chronic, moderate-to-severe DED, represents a significant advancement as a hormonal therapy. The formulation aims to restore local estrogen levels in the eye, enhancing tear film production and addressing specific biological mechanisms underlying DED. With a convenient dosing regimen of one or two applications per day, RP101 has shown robust safety and efficacy in a European Phase II trial, reinforcing positive outcomes observed in previous US Phase II studies.

Dry Eye Disease Market Outlook

Dry eye disease (DED), or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, represents a significant market opportunity due to its widespread impact and diverse treatment landscape. The market is driven by the need for effective management solutions addressing tear film imbalance, which causes discomfort and potential complications. Current treatment options include over-the-counter artificial tears and prescription medications like CEQUA and EYSUVIS. Advanced therapies, such as LipiFlow, are used to enhance tear quality, while lifestyle modifications and supplements like omega-3 fatty acids also play a role. Severe cases may require specialized interventions like punctal plugs or scleral contact lenses. With a growing focus on advanced treatment options, the market for DED is expanding, highlighting opportunities for innovation and investment in new therapies and technologies.

Dry Eye Disease Therapies and Companies

.A197: Aramis Biosciences

.AR-15512: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

.CLX-OPH-621: Cellix Bio

.CyclASol: Novaliq GmbH

.GLH8NDE: GL Pharm TechCorporation

.HL036: HanAll Biopharma

.INV-102: Invirsa

.iVIEW 1001: IVIEW Therapeutics

.K-161: Kowa Research Institute, Inc.

.NOV03: Novaliq GmbH

.OTX-DED: Ocular Therapeutix

.Qi 401: Quorum Innovations

.SER-114: Serentrix

.SHJ 002: Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc.

.SI-614: Seikagaku Corporation

.SY-201: Seinda Pharmaceutical

.TJO-083: Taejoon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM

.Dry Eye Disease Companies: Alcon, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Aramis Biosciences, BRIM Biotechnology, Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc., HanAll Biopharma, Invirsa, IVIEW Therapeutics, Kowa Company, MC2 Therapeutics, Novaliq, Novaliq GmbH, Noveome, Ocular Therapeutix, Palatin Technologies, Quorum Innovations, Seikagaku Corporation, Seinda Pharmaceutical, Serentrix, Taejoon Pharmaceutical, and others

.Dry Eye Disease Therapies: OTX-DED, HL036, PL9643, and others

.Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Dry Eye Disease current marketed and Dry Eye Disease emerging therapies

.Dry Eye Disease Market Dynamics: Dry Eye Disease market drivers and Dry Eye Disease market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Dry Eye Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dry Eye Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Dry Eye Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Dry Eye Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Dry Eye Disease

4. Dry Eye Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Dry Eye Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Dry Eye Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Dry Eye Disease

9. Dry Eye Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Dry Eye Disease Unmet Needs

11. Dry Eye Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Dry Eye Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Dry Eye Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Dry Eye Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Dry Eye Disease Market Drivers

16. Dry Eye Disease Market Barriers

17. Dry Eye Disease Appendix

18. Dry Eye Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

