Stellantis Plans 15 New Models In Mexico, Doubles Down On EV Production

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's automotive powerhouse status continues to strengthen as Stellantis prepares significant investments for 2025.



The company's bold expansion plans include launching 15 new models and targeting double-digit sales growth in a that's already seen vehicle production rise 6.1% to 3.03 million units in 2024.



The automotive giant's strategy centers on two key locations. The Toluca plant, backed by a $1.6 billion investment, will start producing electric in 2024.



The Saltillo complex, which currently manufactures trucks, vans, and nearly one million engines, is set for expansion in early 2025. This expansion comes at a pivotal moment.



Mexico 's automotive sector has achieved record-breaking performance, with exports reaching 2.9 million units, marking a 6.8% increase from the previous year.







In addition, the country's strategic position has helped generate a substantial $103.9 billion automotive trade surplus with the United States. However, challenges loom on the horizon.



The potential review of the USMCA trade agreement and recurring tariff threats from the next U.S. president could impact cross-border automotive trade. These factors will significantly affect companies that assemble and export to the United States.



Despite these uncertainties, Stellantis remains steadfast in its commitment to Mexico. The company's CEO, Carlos Quezada, highlights the country's manufacturing excellence.



He cites their Mexican plants as some of the corporation's finest worldwide. This confidence stems from Mexico's proven track record in quality production and its experienced workforce.

MENAFN18122024007421016031ID1109006687