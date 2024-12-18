Air India Offers Deals For Students

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: Air India announced on Wednesday (Dec 18) special discounted fares and added benefits for students across its domestic and international routes, enhancing their flying experience with a world-class, full-service airline.

The offer includes up to a 10% discount on base fares for all flights, an additional 10kg baggage allowance, and a one-time free date change for bookings made through Air India's direct channels, including the website and mobile app. These special student fares are available in Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class cabins.

"With these new student fare benefits, we are making it easier and more affordable for young travellers to explore the world, connect with different cultures, and broaden their horizons. At Air India, we are committed to supporting students on their educational journeys and to making full-service flying more accessible and a rewarding experience for students", said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India.

Air India operates non-stop between India and 42 destinations abroad, in addition to 49 cities within India. Students travelling between any of these destinations, including those in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia, can now travel with greater ease and flexibility.

Air India currently does not charge any convenience fee on mobile app bookings, which enables student travellers to additionally save INR 399 on domestic flights and up to INR 999 on international flights. Furthermore, travellers can unlock further savings when paying via UPI, netbanking, or credit/debit cards issued by Air India's bank partners on airindia or the Air India mobile app. With these offers, students can potentially enjoy a total of up to 25pc discount.

Students can also enroll into Air India's revamped loyalty programme, 'Maharaja Club', and earn reward points on every trip to redeem for complimentary tickets, upgrades, etc. Maharaja Club members earn up to 33% additional reward points when they book directly on airindia or the Air India mobile app.





