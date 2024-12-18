Karak: Seri Khwa Women Protest Gas Shortage, Boycott Polio Drive

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) KARAK: Women in Karak's Seri Khwa area took to the streets on Monday to protest prolonged load-shedding, declaring a boycott of the ongoing polio vaccination campaign.

Carrying banners and unpaid gas bills, the protesting women forced polio teams out of the area, voicing their frustration over the lack of gas despite their union council being a gas-producing region.

"Winter is here, and we have no gas despite paying our bills on time. Until gas supply is restored, our boycott of the polio campaign will continue," said one of the protesters.

Also Read: Cold Wave Persists Across Pakistan, Light Rain and Snow Expected in Upper Regions

The protest comes amid Pakistan's seven-day anti-polio campaign, during which the KP government has announced actions against parents refusing to vaccinate their children.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed four new polio cases on December 13, raising Pakistan's total cases for 2024 to 63. Among these, Balochistan reported 26 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 18, Sindh 17, and Punjab and Islamabad one each.