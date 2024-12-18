Garabagh University Eyes Adoption Of World's Top Model To Boost Healthcare And Education
Garabagh University aims to apply world-class Mayo clinic Model
to enhance healthcare and education
Azernews reports that Samir Babayev, Director
of Medical Programs at Garabagh University, shared plans to
implement the world-renowned Mayo Clinic's model to improve both
education and medical services at the institution.
Speaking during a panel at the Healthcare Executives Summit,
Babayev highlighted his experience working at the Mayo Clinic in
Minnesota, USA, and discussed how applying some of its principles
could drive significant progress in Garabagh University's
healthcare and education sectors.
“The best clinical model in the world can be applied at Garabagh
University,” Babayev said.“This model works on a non-profit basis,
and all income is directed to the well-being of employees and the
development of infrastructure. The main goal is to maximize the
quality of medical services provided by increasing employee
satisfaction.”
Babayev explained that the Mayo Clinic's distinctive approach
involves high salaries and stable wages for its employees, focusing
on long-term employment of professionals.“Here, employees receive
only a salary, there are no additional bonuses and privileges.
However, the salary is higher than in other medical centers, which
ensures long-term employment of professionals,” he added.
He also emphasized that equal pay for employees in similar
positions strengthens teamwork and fosters a collective spirit.
“Patients, on the other hand, are confident that they will receive
high-quality medical care by hearing the name of the clinic without
having to choose a specific doctor,” Babayev said.
According to Babayev, incorporating these principles into
Garabagh University would lead to innovations in both the local
education and healthcare sectors, increasing competitiveness and
positioning the institution to become internationally
recognized.
