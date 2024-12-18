Garabagh University Eyes Adoption Of World's Top Model To Boost Healthcare And Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Garabagh University aims to apply world-class Mayo Model to enhance healthcare and education

Azernews reports that Samir Babayev, Director of Medical Programs at Garabagh University, shared plans to implement the world-renowned Mayo Clinic's model to improve both education and medical services at the institution.

Speaking during a panel at the Healthcare Executives Summit, Babayev highlighted his experience working at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, USA, and discussed how applying some of its principles could drive significant progress in Garabagh University's healthcare and education sectors.

“The best clinical model in the world can be applied at Garabagh University,” Babayev said.“This model works on a non-profit basis, and all income is directed to the well-being of employees and the development of infrastructure. The main goal is to maximize the quality of medical services provided by increasing employee satisfaction.”

Babayev explained that the Mayo Clinic's distinctive approach involves high salaries and stable wages for its employees, focusing on long-term employment of professionals.“Here, employees receive only a salary, there are no additional bonuses and privileges. However, the salary is higher than in other medical centers, which ensures long-term employment of professionals,” he added.

He also emphasized that equal pay for employees in similar positions strengthens teamwork and fosters a collective spirit. “Patients, on the other hand, are confident that they will receive high-quality medical care by hearing the name of the clinic without having to choose a specific doctor,” Babayev said.

According to Babayev, incorporating these principles into Garabagh University would lead to innovations in both the local education and healthcare sectors, increasing competitiveness and positioning the institution to become internationally recognized.