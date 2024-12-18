Moehe, Al Jazeera Media Institute Hold Seminar On 'Arabic Language And Digital Challenges'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in cooperation with the Arabic Language Department at Al Jazeera Institute, organized a on Arabic Language and Digital Challenges on the occasion of the World Arabic Language Day, which falls on December 18 of each year.

Moderated by Mohammed Krishan, a broadcaster at Al Jazeera Channel, the seminar aimed to discuss the challenges facing the Arabic language in digital media, analyze the reality of the Arabic language in artificial intelligence models, and the level of its presence in its applications, explore innovative solutions and methods for learning the Arabic language in the digital age.

In her speech at the opening of the seminar, Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at MOEHE, Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi stressed that the Arabic language faces challenges in light of the rapid digital transformations, which necessitates preserving the linguistic identity, preserving the ancient cultural heritage, keeping pace with the digital revolution, harnessing technology to serve the Arabic language, and enhancing its presence in the digital age.

Al Mohannadi highlighted the Ministry's efforts in promoting the Arabic language, represented in developing curricula, creating modern teaching methods, and encouraging research and initiatives aimed at enabling the language to keep pace with the digital age, calling for concerted efforts to keep the Arabic language an effective and vital element in the digital scene.

In turn, Director of Al Jazeera Media Institute, Iman Al Amri also noted that the seminar coincided with the celebration of the International Day of the Arabic Language, to open a window to contemplate the reality of our language in the age of technology and artificial intelligence.

Al Amri said that the presence of the Arabic language in the digital scene is still modest compared to other languages, noting that Arabic content on the Internet does not reach 1 percent of the total content published digitally.

She called for exploring ways to enhance the position of the Arabic language in the digital environment, developing digital tools that support it, and adopting innovative teaching methods that suit the rapid technological developments.

For his part, Director of the Al Jazeera Center for Studies, Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar Al Khalil spoke at the seminar about the Arabic language in digital media - challenges and solutions, stressing the importance of language as an expression of thought.