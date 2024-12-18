Espresso Ceremony By Lea Shanati Wins Iron A' Design Award In Kitchenware And Horeca Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Espresso Ceremony

Innovative Coffee Set Design Recognized for Excellence in Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Espresso Ceremony by Lea Shanati as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Espresso Ceremony coffee set within the competitive kitchenware industry.The Espresso Ceremony coffee set aligns perfectly with the growing global coffee culture and the demand for elevated, mindful coffee experiences. Its innovative design offers a practical solution for both home enthusiasts and cafes, providing a cohesive and visually appealing setup that enhances the coffee ritual. By addressing the limitations of traditional coffee trays, Espresso Ceremony sets a new standard for functionality and aesthetics in the kitchenware industry.Espresso Ceremony stands out for its thoughtful design features, which prioritize both ergonomics and visual appeal. The tray boasts dedicated compartments for each essential element of the coffee service, including the espresso cup, milk jug, water glass, sugar bowl, and spoon. The harmonious flow of color and pattern across the tray and china, inspired by a blossoming rose, creates a captivating and immersive coffee experience. The lightweight yet durable materials, such as plexiglass and porcelain, ensure practicality without compromising on elegance.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Lea Shanati's commitment to pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design. The success of Espresso Ceremony is expected to inspire further innovation within the brand, as Lea Shanati continues to explore new ways to elevate everyday rituals through thoughtful and beautiful design. The Iron A' Design Award provides motivation for the team to maintain their pursuit of excellence and to create products that genuinely enhance the user experience.Espresso Ceremony was designed by Lea Shanati, a London-based designer known for blending history with modern touches to create unique spaces for homes, businesses, and hotels.Interested parties may learn more at:About Lea ShanatiLéa Shanati is a London-based interior and product designer who weaves history and modern influences into unique residential, commercial, and hospitality environments. Her meticulous attention to detail and artistic vision are evident in every project. An award-winning designer with extensive experience, Léa manages projects from conception to completion. Her real estate background fosters a natural understanding of both the creative and business sides of interior design. This fuels her passion for creating spaces that seamlessly bridge the past and present.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category are evaluated based on criteria such as innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, environmental impact, and design originality.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from all countries and across all industries, with a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluating each submission based on pre-established criteria. Discover more about the A' Design Awards, explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own innovative projects at

