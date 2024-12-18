TCS Launches 2025 Cybersecurity Outlook; GenAI, Cloud Security, and 'Zero Trust' Remain Key Priorities for Enterprises

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) DUBAI, DECEMBER 17, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has announced its 2025 Cybersecurity Outlook, a list of technology trends and focus areas curated by TCS experts. Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), cloud security and supply chain resilience will be key for organizations to effectively navigate the threat landscape in the coming year.

As next-gen technologies continue to gain momentum across industries, they give rise to new and complex threats. Experts and leaders at TCS have identified seven focus areas that will influence cybersecurity and help organizations prioritize their security investments to prepare for increasing cyberattacks.

Ganesa Subramanian Vaikuntam, Global Head of Cybersecurity at TCS, said, “With geopolitical shifts and evolving technology, global cybersecurity is undergoing a major transformation. GenAI is enhancing operational efficiencies, but organizations must equip themselves to counteract cyber threats. It is imperative for organizations to harness these advancements and implement GenAI-powered threat detection and response systems to stay ahead of the curve. In this era of evolving technologies, a robust and proactive cyber resilience strategy is not just an option, but a necessity for enterprises to effectively navigate and mitigate unforeseen cyber incidents.”

In the face of emerging cyberthreats, enterprises are looking for ways to leverage GenAI to secure their businesses, according to TCS’ 2025 Cybersecurity Outlook. The cybersecurity trends to look out for in 2025 are:

1. Influence of GenAI in cybersecurity on the rise

GenAI is transforming organizational operations but is also being exploited by cybercriminals for advanced attacks like deepfakes, phishing, data manipulation, and new malware. In response, organizations must fight fire with fire by deploying GenAI-powered threat detection and response systems.

2. Cloud security remains crucial

As cloud computing adoption continues to accelerate, organizations need to implement strong security protocols like encryption, access controls, and continuous monitoring. Maintaining proper cloud configurations is crucial to prevent unauthorized access and breaches, and those moving to multi-cloud or hybrid environments will need to adapt their security measures accordingly.

3. Elastic supply chains will be relevant for operational integrity

In 2025, organizations will need flexible, resilient supply chains due to changing geopolitics and partner ecosystems. Leaders must develop proactive strategies to adjust their supply networks, while protecting sensitive data and maintaining regulatory compliance. Enhancing supply chain resilience will be increasingly vital for preserving operational integrity in the face of uncertainty.

4. Emerging business models will underscore the need to be secure by design

At a time when digital technologies, IoT capabilities, and advanced connectivity are driving new business models in EV charging, DERMS, autonomous vehicles, and other connected factories, organizations must secure their value chains to ensure these businesses are safe by design. By 2025, the growth of IoT devices will require stronger device hardening, secure communication channels, and ongoing vulnerability assessments to maintain momentum in business growth.

5. Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture will pave the way for Zero Trust security

Organizations are moving from traditional security models to zero-trust architecture, which requires continuous authentication and limited access to minimize threats. By 2026, most large enterprises will adopt zero-trust methods, consolidating security tools to be more efficient. In order to adapt, organizations must use integrated platforms for orchestrating and automating cybersecurity while working towards Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) for dynamic, collaborative, and secure environments.

6. CSOs will adopt an ‘automation-first’ approach to Managed Detection and Response

Modern Managed Detection and Response (MDR) combines Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Operation Centers (SOCs), Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), threat hunting, threat intelligence, and various attack simulations. These components must integrate seamlessly under an “automation-first” approach for strong cyber defense against new technologies like Gen AI, quantum computing, and 5G expansion. By 2025, organizations are likely to seek more industry-specific and integrated cyber-physical security solutions.

7. Back to basics: Cyber resilience will be essential for business security

Now more than ever, a robust cyber resilience strategy is crucial for organizations to handle unexpected cyber incidents and will require taking a fresh look at the basics: regular backups, detailed incident response plans, and business continuity measures. Something as simple as regular drills can enhance organizational preparedness and response capabilities. Promoting a culture of resilience will help minimize downtime and disruptions from cyberattacks.

A leader in cybersecurity globally, TCS’ offerings range from consulting, implementation, to managed security services across – detection and response, identity and access management, attack surface management, governance, risk and compliance, data privacy and protection, digital forensics and incident response, cloud security, and cyber physical security. These offerings are tailored to address industry-specific challenges. With over 16,000 cybersecurity professionals on its roster, TCS helps over 600 enterprises across the globe protect their entire digital estate and improve their security posture. TCS's network of 15+ cybersecurity delivery centres worldwide enable secure businesses across geographies. To learn more visit







