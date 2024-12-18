Baku Hosts Healthcare Executives Summit 2024 Focused On Innovation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Organized by TABIB, the“Healthcare Executives Summit 2024” (SIZ-2024) commenced this morning at Fairmont Baku, focusing on sustainable healthcare management and innovation, Azernews reports.

The day-long event features two panels and three sessions addressing topics such as resource management, healthcare financing, digitalization, quality management, corporate governance, patient and doctor rights, and medical tourism. Discussions will also explore public-private partnerships, healthcare workforce development, and the impact of climate change and COP29 on health systems.

The summit aims to strengthen Azerbaijan's healthcare services, foster innovation, and promote collaboration between public and private institutions.