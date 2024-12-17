Project Gift Collects More Than 5,000 Toys To Support Local Children

MENAFN - 3BL) This holiday season will be much brighter for children in the west Georgia area following the response to Southwire's annual toy drive in Carrollton, Ga.

With support from Southwire's Project GIFT volunteers, team members, community partners and local residents, the event collected more than 5,000 toys - donating them to Carroll County Toys for Tots, which works to benefit children in west Georgia.

Toys for Tots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity created in 1991 by the U.S. Marine Corps to bring joy to the holidays through the gift of a new toy and by sending a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.

For two days, Southwire volunteers gathered thousands of donations-including bikes, dolls, puzzles, action figures and more-and carefully packed them into donation boxes in an 18-wheeler, transforming it into a sleigh of holiday cheer for children in need.

Southwire Payroll Specialist, Stephanie Bierley, donned a Grinch costume during the toy drive, waving at cars passing by and taking photos with those who stopped by the event.

Several sponsors donated to the event including MedImpact, 3:16 Healthcare, Addison Smith, University of West Georgia, Heart Wood Products, Phoenix Wood Products, Jason Templeton of State Farm, Tisinger Vance and West Georgia Technical College.

Other sites participating in Toys for Tots efforts include Kent, El Paso and Kentucky. Carol Stream is collecting donations for the Feed My Starving Children initiative while Florence, Bremen, Pleasant Prairie, York and Youngsville will collect donations for the Salvation Army.

