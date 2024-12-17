Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: Allu Arjun's Movie Maintains Momentum, Earns THIS Much So Far
12/17/2024 9:01:02 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Worldwide box office Collection Day 13: Days after breaking all records, Allu Arjun's movie shows no sign of slowing down. The movie has earned ₹1336.2 crore worldwide so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
The action film became the fastest Indian movie to enter the ₹1000-crore worldwide collections club and is on the way to earning the same amount in the Indian collection (net).
Pushpa 2 Box office collection stood at ₹953 crore (India Net) on the thirteenth day after its release, i.e. Tuesday, December 17, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
(More to come)
