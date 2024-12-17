Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: Allu Arjun's Movie Maintains Momentum, Earns THIS Much So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection Day 13: Days after breaking all records, Allu Arjun's movie shows no sign of slowing down. The movie has earned ₹1336.2 crore worldwide so far, according to tracker Sacnilk.



The action became the fastest Indian movie to enter the ₹1000-crore worldwide collections club and is on the way to earning the same amount in the Indian collection (net).

Pushpa 2 Box office collection stood at ₹953 crore (India Net) on the thirteenth day after its release, i.e. Tuesday, December 17, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.



(More to come)