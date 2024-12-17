GCIP AGENTS LIST TWO EXTRAORDINARY PORT ROYAL PROPERTIES EXCEEDING $45,000,000 EACH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tim Savage's Listing, 3035 Fort Charles Drive, Naples FL

Taylor Canada's Listing, 860 Admiralty Parade, Naples FL

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) proudly presents two exceptional custom estates in Naples, Florida: Tim Savage's listing at 3035 Fort Charles Drive, and Taylor Canada's listing at 860 Admiralty Parade. Both properties exemplify unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship.Listed for $49,500,000, 3035 Fort Charles Drive is a masterpiece, built to the highest standards on one of the most desirable properties in Port Royal. Offered exquisitely furnished and with top-of-the-range appliances, dramatic wood ceiling details, French oak flooring, full smart home system and generator, and much more. Every nuance was thoughtfully considered to embody refined elegance. Boasting six luxurious ensuite bedrooms, large fitness room, three private offices, a social loft with a bar, and expansive indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, this home also features soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, breathtaking water views, custom Ali-Kriste cabinetry, and sophisticated lighting selections.Set on nearly an acre overlooking the wide, serene waters of Morgan's Cove, this distinctive property showcases unparalleled craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Outdoor highlights include four high-volume garage bays, lift-ready for automotive enthusiasts, elegantly tiled entry fountains, an elevated spa cascading into the pool, striking fire features, and a 40-foot floating concrete dock. Every element of this home reflects peerless design and refinement.Masterfully designed 860 Admiralty Parade is on the market for $44,950,0000, perfectly positioned on an oversized lot and half with a remarkable 177' of water frontage. Featuring highly desirable and rarely available southern exposure, this breathtaking estate was built in 2024 to the highest possible standards and specifications. Exquisitely appointed with materials imported from around the world, the light-filled home offers the utmost in privacy and comfort with spectacular and expansive views of Naples Bay.At over 11,500 square feet, the home feels like a true oasis, offering incredible amenities. The vast exterior living space features a stunning outdoor kitchen, a beautiful al fresco dining area, BBQ grill, multiple fire pits, one with a large seating area, enormous infinity edge pool and relaxing spa. This magnificent residence is a true one-of-a-kind offering the best of the Naples luxury lifestyle for the most discerning client.Acquiring one of these properties offers a rare, once-in-a-lifetime chance to own an ultra-luxury estate in the exclusive Port Royal community of Naples. With the purchase, buyers also receive automatic membership to the esteemed Port Royal Club."These are, simply put, breathtaking properties, epitomizing the grandeur of the Port Royal lifestyle. Their valuations reflect not only their expansive size but also the unmatched allure of this pristine region. Residents continue to enjoy the exceptional benefits of living in this extraordinary community. These estates represent the pinnacle of luxury living in incomparable surroundings-a rare opportunity to create the lifestyle of one's dreams,” said Tim Savage, Principal, Gulf Coast International Properties.About Gulf Coast International Properties®Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.For more information, please contact: Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or ...# # #END

Heather McDermott

Gulf Coast International Properties

+1 239-580-7390

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.