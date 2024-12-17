Crescent CEO Leaving January 2025, Board To Pursue New Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Crescent Electric Company , one of the nation's largest independent distributors of electrical hardware and supplies, has announced that its President and CEO, Scott Teerlinck, will leave to pursue opportunities outside the company. Teerlinck will remain with the company through January 31, 2025, to help ensure a smooth transition.

The Board of Directors is implementing its succession process and will soon commence a search for the next CEO. Kristi Dahlke, Senior Vice President and Chief Officer, will serve as Interim CEO.

"We have come a long way since January 2021, when we kicked off our transformation to meet the changing needs of the marketplace and the expectations of our shareholders," said Teerlinck. "During our transformational journey, we have navigated the highs and lows of inflation, supply chain disruptions, and a global pandemic. I am extremely proud of how our employees have remained engaged and customer-focused along the way. I am equally grateful for the support of our supplier partners as we jointly pivoted toward stronger alignment and collaboration."



Board Chair Mike Sullivan said: "The board, company, and shareholders appreciate Scott's leadership over the last five years. With foundational changes in place, we remain committed to our strategy and will continue to build new capabilities to enable Crescent to win in today's competitive environment."

Based in East Dubuque, Illinois, Crescent Electric Supply Company is one of the nation's largest independent distributors of electrical hardware and supplies. The company has more than 140 branches in 28 states, serving contractors, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) needs of commercial, industrial, institutional and utility customers. In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho and Oregon, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, National Electric Supply in New Mexico, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, Stoneway Electric in Washington and Idaho, and Lowe Electric in Georgia and South Carolina.

