Laguna Treatment Center Launches Tribal Recovery Track, Expanding Culturally Competent Care For Native Americans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 100 federally recognized Native American tribes in California alone, Laguna Center is adding a new treatment track to meet the unique needs of these communities. The new Tribal Recovery Track utilizes the Red Road curriculum which emphasizes the importance of community and heritage in the recovery process, offering a unique blend of traditional values and contemporary treatment methods.

“The Native American population struggles with substance use disorders at high rates but have few options for culturally competent care,” said Chris Cummins, LMFT, LCADC, Clinical Director at Laguna Treatment Center.“By offering our new Tribal Recovery Track, we hope more Native Americans will feel comfortable seeking addiction treatment and that it will reduce another barrier to care. Addiction is a treatable disease and we want to be that lifeline for all of our community.”

The Tribal Recovery Track at Laguna Treatment Center includes:



5 weekly group therapy sessions based on the Red Road curriculum.

Individual counseling and case management from the track facilitator.

Morning meditation 5 days/week. Support in arranging spiritual mentorship visitation, as well as culturally appropriate aftercare.

The Tribal Recovery Track is based on foundational elements of the Red Road curriculum and unique practices such as the talking circle-which brings into balance a patient's spiritual, mental, emotional and physical needs-and well-being groups.

To ensure a culturally sensitive environment, certain items will be allowed for participants of the track, including eagle feathers, sage, sweetgrass, cedar, tobacco, abalone shells, turtle shells, buffalo horns, wampum belts, and animal skin.

Gilbert Isaac, CADC-II, Counselor and Group Facilitator, leads the Tribal Recovery Track, bringing a personal passion for the program as a Native American and extensive qualifications, including Generation Red Road Curriculum training and 15 years experience in substance use disorder treatment.

“When we started introducing the Red Road curriculum, the patient feedback among our Native American patients revealed that this new approach was not only needed, but that it played an important role in their recovery by honoring their distinct cultural experiences and perspectives. It crafts a recovery path that ensures a holistic and culturally sensitive approach to healing,” said Gilbert.

